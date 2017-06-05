Arts & Ideas Hosts Documentary Film Series

New Haven's annual International Festival of Arts & Ideas will fill the city with creative energy and thought-provoking conversation from June 3 to 24. This year's documentary series in conjuction with the fest offers both.

"Second Wave Verité: The Cinema of Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker" will show five films from the legendary chroniclers of politics and pop culture. Hegedus and Pennebaker will speak after the series' closing screening.

All screenings are free and are at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven. artidea.org. Here's the lineup:

Startup.com, the 2001 telling of the birth and failure of govworks.com, a new media company. Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

The War Room, the 1993 chronicle of Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, which stars spin doctors James Carville and George Stephanopoulos. Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m.

Al Franken: God Spoke, the 2006 that follows around the humorist-turned-politician Al Franken. Saturday, June 10, at 3 p.m.

Kings of Pastry, the 2009 movie that documents the top-tier pastry competition Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

Unlocking the Cage, a 2016 profile of animal rights activist Steven Wise. Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with Hegedus and Pennebaker.