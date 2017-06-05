Southington Actress, 10, Competing In 48-Hour Movie-Making Project

The 48 Hour Film Project is an annual festival of short-film making that challenges teams to write, shoot, edit and finish a short film in just 48 hours. Events take place in 130 cities all over the world.

The New Haven event has been a good showcase for burgeoning talent. The 2015 winner, "Falling in Love in a Coffee Shop," was chosen to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival. The director of the 2016 winner, "5150," is now a Sundance Institute fellow.

The 2017 season is revving up now. Nine filmmaking teams have signed up so far for the marathon weekend, which will be July 28 to 30 in and around New Haven. Among the competitors will be Abigail Friend, a 10-year-old actress from Southington who will make her directing debut.

Abigail is going into sixth grade at Derynoski School in Southington. In a phone interview from her home, Abigail said she began acting at age 5 after competing in the 2012 Junior Miss Southington pageant, where she was named Little Miss Sunshine.

"I loved being on stage. I asked mom if I could be in shows on TV. I did it and I really liked it. I've been doing it ever since," Abigail said.

Abigail has more than two dozen credits on the Internet Movie Database. Her favorite project has been the web series "And So The Story Goes."

Abigail has participated in the 48 Hour Film Project New Haven for the past four years, acting in films. Two years ago, she won the project's best youth actor award for the film "Door to Door." Last year, her 48-hour film, "Funeral for a Friend," won best cast.

Abigail's production team in the 48 Hour Film Project is called Jolly Bunny Films. She has hired an editor, a cinematographer, a music person and a few actors. She will act in the film, too. From experience, Abigail knows that the weekend will be hectic. But her mother, Alina Friend, said she feels she is ready.

"You just have to take it a minute at a time and go with the flow," Friend said. "You can't really prepare. But we do have a licensed massage therapist on our team. She's going to be relieving some stress."

In addition to Abigail, the team Wax Idiotical, which made "Falling in Love in a Coffee Shop," will return to the competition. The team is made up of Mark Marshall and Kyp Pilalas. In a phone interview from Boston, Marshall said going to Cannes with that film was "a surreal experience, life-changing," but once he returned he started plugging away again making short films.

"A lot of what we did at Cannes came down to looking around to see how people are digesting media now," Marshall said. "Cannes pushed us to motivate ourselves that much more."

The Event

The New Haven event will begin July 28 at 6 p.m. at The Outer Space, 295 Treadwell St. in Hamden. Each competitor will draw two genres out of a hat. That team's film must be in one of those two genres.

Each film must contain three elements: a specific prop, line of dialogue and character. (Last year's elements were a lollipop, the line "oh, hell, no" and a character named Leona Midnight, a fortuneteller.) These elements are not revealed until the opening event, to prevent films from being made ahead of time.

Teams are sent out at 7 p.m. to make their movies and must turn them in at The Outer Space on July 30 no later than 7:30 p.m. A screening of the films will be held on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at Strand Theatre, 165 Main St. in Seymour.

The movies will be judged on artistic and technical merit and adherence to the assignment. The winner in New Haven will go to Filmapalooza in March, where the winners of all 130 cities are shown. The top film at Filmapalooza is awarded $5,000. The top 10 Filmapalooza films will be shown at Cannes.

Possible genres in New Haven this year include action/adventure, biography, buddy film, comedy, coming of age, dark comedy, cop/detective, drama, fable, family film, fantasy, film de femme (with a strong female lead), fish out of water, horror, martial arts, mockumentary, musical, music film, mystery, period piece, road movie, romance, sci-fi, silent, slapstick, sports, thriller, time travel, war/antiwar and Western.

The cost to sign up is $148 for early-bird (until July 3), $178 for regular registration from July 4 to 18 and $198 from July 19 to 28.

For details, including events leading up to the weekend, and to sign up to compete, visit 48hourfilm.com/new-haven-ct.