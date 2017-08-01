'The 39 Steps' At Cheney Hall In Manchester

Little Theater of Manchester is preparing its next stage production, "The 39 Steps," a comic adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 thriller. To prepare audiences for the show, Cheney Hall will show that film on Friday, Aug. 4.

The classic film stars Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll in a story about a Londoner on the run after trying unsuccessfully to help with an espionage plot. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. at the theater at 177 Hartford Road. Admission is free but a ticket is required.

The stage production of "The 39 Steps" will run from Aug. 11 to 27. Admission ranges from $19 to $25. Tickets for both the film and the stage show: cheneyhall.org/tickets.