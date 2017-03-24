'1984' Screenings To Benefit Civil-Liberties Charities

Since the presidential election, protest-art events are popping up everywhere, including movie theaters. On April 4, about 90 cinemas around the country will screen the movie "1984," based on George Orwell's legendary novel about a hellish totalitarian society.

The film, released in 1984, stars John Hurt and Richard Burton. In a post-nuclear war landscape, the whole world is just three countries. Hurt portrays Winston Smith, whose job is to rewrite history, under constant visual and audio surveillance by Big Brother. Then he falls in love, which is against the rules, and tries to escape Big Brother, which is impossible.

April 4 was chosen as the screening day because that is the day, in Orwell's novel, when Smith begins keeping a forbidden diary.

In Connecticut, the film will be shown at Cinestudio and Real Art Ways in Hartford, Avon Theatre in Stamford, Madison Art Cinemas and at Yale Film Colloquium.

"Questioning authority is fundamental to our democracy," says Real Art Ways director Will K. Wilkins. "We're glad to be part of a nationwide effort, rooted in community, to consider questions about who we are and where we are headed."

At Cinestudio, 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College, showtime is 4 p.m. and admission is free. Admission to the Yale event, at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven, is free. The film begins at 7 p.m.

At Madison Art Cinema, 761 Boston Post Road, the evening begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Audience members will vote on which charity will get one-third of all the ticket sales: National Endowment For The Arts, the American Civil Liberties Union or Integrated Refugee and Immigration Services of Connecticut.

At Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., showtime is 7 p.m. and admission is $11, $7 students and seniors, $5 members, $4.50 senior and student members. The event will benefit Real Art Ways' education programs, including Film Field Trips, Real Apprentices and Neighborhood Studios.

At Avon Theatre, 272 Bedford St., showtime is 7:30 p.m.. Admission is $12, $9 students and seniors and $7 members. A Q&A will be held after the film. Proceeds will be used to underwrite educational and community-related programming. unitedstateofcinema.com.