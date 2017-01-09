'13th' At First Baptist West Hartford

A film on the shortlist for a best feature documentary Oscar nomination will be shown in a one-time-only free screening on Monday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church in West Hartford, as part of a community conversation about racism in America.

"13th" was directed by Ava DuVernay, who made the 2014 critical darling "Selma." "13th" tells the story of the 13th amendment, which outlawed slavery but allowed for involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. DuVernay's film argues that that loophole has been used since 1865 to imprison nonwhites in disproportionate numbers.

The film will be shown at 2 p.m. at the church at 90 N. Main St. The afternoon's program also will include music and poetry, a post-film conversation and refreshments. facebook.com.