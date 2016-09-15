All Things Apple In West Haven

Apple-pie enthusiasts and thousands more are expected at the West Haven Apple Festival Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 25 on the Historic West Haven Green.

In addition to all things apple (yes, there will be an apple-pie contest), the weekend fest features multiple food vendors, rides, games and crafts. Live entertainment includes music by area bands and performances by the West Haven High dance team , Simply Dance, and Top Hat Dance Studio. Hours of the event, sponsored by the First Congregational Church, are Friday 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday noon to 6 p.m. westhavenapplefest.com