Hooker Day Parade Expanded To Five Events Over Seven Days

Hooker Day, an annual city tradition of local arts, culture and merrymaking, has transformed into Hooker Week.

The one-day event has been expanded to five events spread from May 5 to 12, including an art exhibit, a Hartford-specific literary reading, a comic look at the history of the city, a food market and a parade and park festival. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, a Hartford-based venture-building company, has taken over the running of the event from the Hartford Business Improvement District. It will present the festivities jointly with the entrepreneurial-support nonprofit reSET.

Even the parade and festival, which will wrap up the week on May 12, starting at noon in Bushnell Park, will be different. Jeff Devereux of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner said rather than proceed through the streets of the capital city to the daylong family festival in Bushnell Park, the entire parade and festival will be in the park.

“Marchers will line up around the perimeter of the park and when it is time to march they will march to the center. Families and individuals who came out to watch will already be there in the center,” Devereux said. “We will give the groups that march a couple of minutes each to say their piece, play a song, do a performance, a dance, a song, tell a story.”

Participants will include Tang Sauce, who will be the emcee, as well as UZOO, Arien Wilkerson, Hartford Hot Several, the Hartford Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp. and other performers.

The week begins Saturday, May 5, at The Dial, a new art space in Building 10 at the former Fuller Brush factory at 3580 Main St. “Dial II at Fuller Brush: Useful as a Glass Hammer” will include a variety of visual art by Dylan Ahern, Zoe Allison, Namulen Bayarsaihan, Alexis Crowley, Joe Bun Keo, Adrian Martinez Chavez and Dan Rubenbauer, with performances throughout the day by Tnmot Aztro (in collaboration with domsentfrommars), Henry Birdsey, Tim Wolf and Unsolicited Dick's Midnight Special. The art event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the performances and reception – with food from Banh Meee and Story and Soil Coffee – will be from 6 to 9 p.m. An afterparty, with music by DJ yerrwhatspoppin, starts at 9 p.m.

Alex Syphers / Courant file photo The Hooker Day Parade, the city's traditional street procession, will take place entirely in Bushnell Park this year. The Hooker Day Parade, the city's traditional street procession, will take place entirely in Bushnell Park this year. (Alex Syphers / Courant file photo)

On Sunday, May 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Little River Restoratives, 205 Capitol Ave., poetry and prose writers will read their works, including Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Geeno Gordon, Catherine Blinder and Zulynette. Others who wish to participate may email syllableseries@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, May 9, local author Steve Thornton, of the Shoeleather History Project, will tell stories from his book, “Wicked Hartford” and members of the Sea Tea Improv comedy troupe will act out selected stories. Admission is $10 to the event, which will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St.

On Thursday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., Know Good Market will set up at 30-50 Bartholomew Ave., with food trucks and vendors.

Details and updates: facebook.com/hookerdayparade