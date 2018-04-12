A Day Out With Thomas The Tank Engine At Essex Station

Thomas the Tank Engine, his buddy Percy, and Sir Topham Hatt make a stop at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat station on April 21, 28 and 29, and May 5 and 6.

Rides are about 25 minutes long, and departure times — selected at ticket purchase — are every 45 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Other activities include carnival rides, a music show from Sunny Train, face-painting featuring Thomas characters, Isle of Sodor storytelling, a special Thomas the Tank Engine video theater and magic show, Caboose the Clown creating colorful balloon characters and Thomas the Tank Engine play areas.

Parking is free, and advance purchase is recommended. Tickets are $21 to $25 for all ages at 860-767-0103 and essexsteamtrain.com.