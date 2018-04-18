Children's Music Star Laurie Berkner Plays Solo At The Bushnell

Laurie Berkner’s latest appearance in Connecticut will be a different experience for the children’s music star’s fans, who are used to seeing her being chased around the stage and playing other games with the members of her touring band.

The band is staying home this tour, and Berkner is playing fresh arrangements of such catchy tunes as “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Pig on Her Head” and “Victor Vito” on this “Greatest Hits Solo Tour.”

Berkner’s been a major presence in the kid-music genre for decades. Last year she contributed songs to a new stage musical, “Interstellar Cinderella.”

Berkner performs at 3 p.m. April 28 at The Bushnell’s Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. An 11 a.m. sensory-friendly performance has sold out. Tickets are $19.50-$39.50. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.