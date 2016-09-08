On Your Mark, Get Set, Race Your Beds

Teams of four navigating the fastest (and wackiest) beds in town line up for an Elm City tradition on Sunday, Sept. 18, to compete in the New Haven Bed Race.

Double-elimination heats of 50 yards will be run on Church Street between Chapel and Elm. The Parade of Beds begins at 10:30 a.m., from the town green. The race begins at noon. More than 20 prizes are awarded for the parade. The event is free for spectators. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Associated Irish Societies and Camp Rising Sun. 203-494-0640 and newhavenbedrace.com.