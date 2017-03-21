Camps And Activities For Kids Over April Break

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford: Vacation camps include structured, hands-on science activities with STEM Educators, as well as supervised free time to explore the Science Center's galleries and exhibits. A different theme every day. April 10 to 14, 8 to 4 p.m. Grades 1 to 6. grades. $62 per day for members; $65 per day for employees of businesses in downtown Hartford; $68 per day for non-members. ctsciencecenter.org/programs/camps

Central Rock Gym, Glastonbury: Spring Adventure Camps teach campers climbing techniques and how to belay (for ages 8 and older). Each day will begin with a short bouldering session to warm up. The rest of the day will be spent climbing, playing games and completing technique-based challenges. After lunch the half day campers head home, while the full day campers continue to climb, work on team building challenges, play games and attend field trips. April 10 to 14. Half-day $200 (8 a.m. to noon, for ages 6 and older). Full day $350 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for ages 8 and older). 860-659-8260; centralrockgym.com

CT Trolley Museum, East Windsor: Easter Bunny Fun Days on April 8, 9, 14 and 15, when the Easter Bunny will roam the grounds and pose for pictures from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each child will receive an Easter egg full of goodies when they complete an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. Face painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Cost is $3 to $12.

Activities during April 10 to 14, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., include trolley rides operated by period-dressed motormen, trolley cars and artifacts on display, a short film about trolleys and a gift shop. General admission (ages 13 and up) $10, seniors (62-plus) $9, children (4 to 12) $7. Members and children (3 and under) free. 860-627-6540; ct-trolley.org

Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry, Storrs: A puppet show titled "100 Birds," written, directed and designed by UConn Puppet Arts Program undergraduate student John Cody, follows Jada Jones, captain of her middle school's basketball team, who finds out that her school doesn't have the money to get the team to their playoff game. The 100 birds, an intergalactic troupe of feathered friends, help Jada after she wishes upon a shooting star. The show includes rod puppets, hand puppets, string puppets and more. April 7 to 9. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets must be reserved at 860-486-8580 or bimp.ticketleap.com

The Children's Museum, West Hartford: Vacation Science Camps for children entering grades 1 through 6 (must be at least 6). Each camp day is packed with scientific investigation, experiments, crafts and educational games. April 10 to 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. $70 per day; $60 for members. 860-231-2824; thechildrensmuseumct.org

Also at The Children's Museum during April vacation is "Art for Kids," featuring artists from the West Hartford Art League from noon to 3 p.m. Included with museum admission. ctvisit.com/events/art-kids

Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton: Spring Fever! Vacation Program for kindergarten through 5th grade. Exploration in forest field and pond looking for wildlife and learning how animals know its spring. April 10 through 14, 9 a.m. to noon. $35 members, $40 nonmembers. Full week: $165 members, $190 nonmembers. Pre-registration with payment is required: thechildrensmuseumct.org

Mystic Seaport: Pirate Days includes a performance of "Arrr You Ready To Be a Pirate?"; making pirate souvenirs; playing pirate games and photo ops with pirates. April 11 and 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free for members and $5 per child (plus museum admission: $28.95 to $18.95) for non-members. Registration: 860-572-0711. A High Seas Planetarium Show at 3 p.m. requires an additional ticket: $4 non-members, $3 members and children 5 and younger are free. mysticseaport.org

Welles-Shipman-Ward House, South Glastonbury: Colonial Cooking and Playtime for Children on April 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages 8 to 14 will experience life as a colonial child, preparing a simple colonial meal and playing colonial games. Lin Scarduzio will be dressed in her colonial best portraying Jerusha Welles, wife of original owner of the 1755 Connecticut Valley River mansion, known today as the Welles-Shipman-Ward House. Lunch is an ancient 18th-century macaroni and cheese recipe. $20. 860-633-6890; hsgct.org

Arts Center East, Vernon: Vacation Week Zentangle for ages 7 to 13 runs April 10 through 14, 9 a.m. to noon. Zentangle is a relaxing drawing activity for children that involves making short strokes that create intricate patterns that can be used to create all kinds of two and three dimensional art. $175, plus $20 materials fee. 860-871-8222, artscentereast.org

New England Air Museum, Windsor Locks: Celebrate the arrival of spring with two weeks of school-vacation week programming at the New England Air Museum beginning April 10. Three giant exhibit hangars are filled with more than 60 historic aircraft and daily hands-on activities include build & fly challenges; interactive flight science demonstrations; open cockpit experiences in historic aircraft; and computerized flight simulators. $12.50 ages 12 and older, $11.50 seniors 65 and older; and $7 ages 4 to 11. Members and children 3 and under are admitted free. neam.org, 860-623-3305.