Yard Goats' New Foods For 2018: Donut Dogs And Goat-Cheese Burgers

Is a hot dog a sandwich? The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said “no” in 2015, but that was before the Hartford Yard Goats brought doughnuts into the picture.

The Donut Dog, one of the new extreme foods at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for the 2018 season, forgoes a traditional split-top roll for a glazed doughnut in place of bread. The creation, available at the Huck’s Hot Corner concession stand for $8, features two grilled Kayem hot dogs atop the split doughnut with a sprinkle of bacon pieces and raspberry jam — a sweet, savory and sticky construction.

“I was very happy with what the chefs came up with,” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall Thursday during a preview of some of the ballpark’s new and returning culinary highlights. “It’s one thing to come up with a crazy idea; it’s another thing to execute it and get it ready at the ballpark.”

The “Glazed and Grazed” burger ($11), also employing a glazed doughnut as a bun, is another new addition to the park’s extensive food options, with arugula and goat cheese (naturally.) You’ll find this and other new burger options (like the Pit Boss, with pulled pork, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce and pickles) at Burgertopia, a grill cart stationed by the main gate, Restall says.

Last year’s Dunkin’ Chicken Skewers, with Munchkin doughnut holes and boneless chicken wings threaded kabob-style onto sticks, will not return for 2018, Restall said. But the fan-favorite BLT DD, another glazed doughnut sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato and maple mayonnaise, will make a comeback at the Dark Blues Diner concession stand.

The Hartford Neighborhood Flavors cart returns this year, featuring a rotating lineup of guest appearances by local restaurants and vendors. Comerio, Rockin Chicken, The Place 2 Be, Dhaba Wala, Agave, Vaughan’s, Ted’s Restaurant, U.S.S. Chowder Pot, Quick Bites and Southern Bell Soul Food have signed on, Restall says, representing a wide variety of cuisines.

“We’ve got new vendors [on the cart]; some returning fan favorites,” he says. “We’ll have a good showing this year.”

The local scene is again represented by Hartford-area breweries, with Thomas Hooker’s Nectar of the Goats session pale ale returning to taps (with a new, tweaked recipe) along with the 308 pilsner by Hanging Hills Brewing Company, a reference to the distance in feet from home plate to the right-field foul pole.

Restall said the Yard Goats team views Dunkin’ Donuts Park as “one of Connecticut’s largest restaurants.”

“It’s part of the experience that we focus on so much,” Restall said. “Whether we’re winning or losing, we want to make sure the hot dogs are hot, and the Pepsis are cold.”