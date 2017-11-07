Veterans Day Meal Deals And Freebies

Restaurants thank veterans and military for their service with special deals and freebies on Veterans Day. Offers are valid on Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted. (Guests must provide military ID or proof of service.)

Angelico's Lake House Restaurant, 81 N. Main St. in East Hampton, is offering active service members and veterans complimentary dinner entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, with options like grilled salmon, pork shoulder, hanger steak and brisket. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Friendly's offers a complimentary Big-Two-Do breakfast and coffee or an All-American burger, fries and beverage to veterans and active military personnel. friendlys.com.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, with a Connecticut location at 32 Sandy Desert Road, in Uncasville, offers a choice of complimentary pretzel options to veterans and active military. Guests can choose from an order of soft pretzel nuggets with Fat Tire beer cheese, an Arooga's crab pretzel covered in Chesapeake crab dip and shredded cheese, or a Buffalo pretzel, topped with buffalo chicken dip and cheese. aroogas.com.

Denny's offers a free Build Your Own Grand Slam to veterans from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10. The offer includes all active, non-active and retired military personnel with a valid military ID, and is good for dine-in only. dennys.com.

The Fresh Monkee, with locations in Glastonbury and Wethersfield, offers its regular 10 percent discount for military and first responders, and will donate 10 percent of Veterans Day sales to a charity supporting veterans. thefreshmonkee.com.

Olive Garden offers a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans, with six of the restaurant's most popular items. Entrees are served with unlimited homemade soup or house salad and garlic breadsticks. olivegarden.com.

Applebee's offers a free meal to veterans and active military from a special menu of seven entrees, including fiesta lime chicken, butchers meat and potatoes, double crunch shrimp and an American Standard burger. applebees.com.

Red Robin offers a free Tavern Double burger and bottomless fries to veterans and active duty military. redrobin.com.

Red Lobster offers a free appetizer or dessert, chosen from a special menu, to veterans and active duty military. redlobster.com.

At Hooters, veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a special menu, including 10-piece traditional or boneless wings, Hooters burger, buffalo chicken sandwich or buffalo chicken salad. Beverage purchase is required. hooters.com.

At Texas Roadhouse, veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch, including entree, sides and soft drink. Guests choose from a menu of 10 items, including 6-ounce sirloin steak, grilled pork chop, country fried chicken, pulled pork dinner or cheeseburger. Dine-in only. texasroadhouse.com.

Cracker Barrel offers complimentary slices of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola cake to veterans at all of its locations. crackerbarrel.com.

On the Border offers a free Create Your Own combo meal (choose 2 or choose 3 option) with rice, beans, chips and salsa to veterans and active duty military. ontheborder.com.

Ruby Tuesday offers a free appetizer (up to $10 in value) for veterans, active duty and reserve service members. rubytuesday.com.

Chipotle offers a buy-one get-one-free deal on Nov. 7 from 5 p.m. to close, including burritos, bowls, salads or order of tacos. Offer is valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID and veterans. Dine-in only. chipotle.com.

At IHOP, active military personnel and veterans get a free stack of Red, White and Blue Pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10. ihop.com.

Longhorn Steakhouse offers a free appetizer or dessert and 10 percent off the check. longhornsteakhouse.com.

Participating Dunkin' Donuts locations will offer a free doughnut to veterans and active duty military. dunkindonuts.com.