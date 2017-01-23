Where To Take Your Valentine To Dine

Indulge in a romantic gourmet dinner this Valentine's Day with special menus at local restaurants or expertly prepared meals perfect for dining at home. (And you'll find a dozen more date ideas here.) Shell & Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, offers a special three-course prix-fixe menu Feb. 11 through 14, with entree options of red snapper a la plancha, two-way duck breast and leg confit, prime tomahawk steak or winter vegetable risotto. $69 per person; the meal also includes a bottle of Zardetto Private Cuvée Brut. The regular a la carte menu is also available. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com. Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill offers Valentine's food and drink specials at its locations in Fairfield and New Haven Feb. 11 through 14. In Fairfield, featured entrees include ancho chile-glazed shrimp and scallops ($30); red chile-crusted filet mignon ($35); and grilled eggplant with roasted portobellos, spinach, goat cheese pecans and smoked tomato sauce ($20). In New Haven, specials include enchiladas mariscos with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and lobster ($30); and fire-grilled filet mignon with tricolor fingerling potatoes, sauteed broccoli rabe and goat cheese cream sauce ($35). geronimobarandgrill.com. City Steam, 942 Main St., Hartford, offers several Valentine's dishes on Feb. 14, including a 12-ounce New York strip steak with herb-infused olive oil and roasted mushrooms with mashed potatoes ($24); pan-roasted sea scallops served with a lemongrass and sesame vinaigrette, sticky rice and asparagus tips ($22); and special drinks and desserts. 860-525-1600, citysteam.biz. Baby Roasted Beet Salad Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Baby roasted beet salad with goat cheese croquettes, blood orange, shaved Brussel sprouts and pomegranate in a raspberry vinaigrette from Shell And Bones. The North House, 1 Nod Road, Avon, offers a $60 prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 in addition to its regular menu, with items like beef Wellington and chocolate truffle. Champagne and oyster specials will also be available. Reservations highly recommended. 860-404-5951, thenorthhouse.com. Park & Oak Restaurant, 14 Oakwood Ave., West Hartford, serves a three-course prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 for $49 (regular menu will not be available). Entree options include pan-roasted sea scallops, fried chicken and waffles, seared Long Island duck breast, fresh fettuccine with garlic and lemon roasted shrimp and braised beef short ribs. Reservations are highly recommended. Information: 860-310-2099, parkandoakrestaurant.com. INDIA, 54 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers a prix-fixe menu Feb. 14 with three seating times available. At 5:30 p.m., the four-course menu is $55 a person ($85 with wine pairings) and later seatings at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. offer a five-course dinner for $65 a person ($95 with wine pairings). Complimentary welcome cocktail provided with all prix-fixe dinners. 860-726-4103, indiawesthartford.com Treva, 980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $69 a person on Feb. 14, including prosecco toast. Entree options include tagliatelle with maitake mushroom and white truffle butter; herb-roasted half chicken with polenta and haricot vert; salmon with saffron risotto; sea bass with black barley and strawberry champagne gastrique; and filet mignon with candied yam puree and broccoli rabe. 860-232-0407, trevact.com. Shrimp-Butternut Squash Bisque Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Shrimp-butternut squash bisque with créme fraiche toasted pumpkin seeds from the Valentine's Day menu at Shell and Bones in New Haven. Àvert Brasserie, 35 Lasalle Road, West Hartford, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $69 a person on Feb. 14, including champagne toast. Entree options include beef Wellington with foie gras; butter-poached lobster with glazed fennel, citrus beurre blanc and Swiss chard; braised beef short rib "bourguignon" and roasted duck breast with sunchoke puree. 860-904-6240, avertbrasserie.com. Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, offers a $75 prix-fixe menu Feb. 11, 12 and 14. The meal includes gougeres and Malpeque oysters for the table along with choices of first, second, main and dessert courses. Entrée options include Wagyu sirloin, chicken roulade, Arctic char and roasted and pureed cauliflower with brown butter and almond-caper crumbs. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com. Cure, 55 Mill St., Unionville, offers a $60 prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 starting at 5 p.m., with complimentary champagne. Entrée choices include seared scallops, roasted beet gnocchi, roasted chicken and boneless beef short rib. 860-321-7821, curerestaurantct.com. A Dozen Date Ideas For Valentine's Day Open link New Mill Restaurant, 493 South End Road, Plantsville, offers a variety of specials Feb. 14, with entrees like roasted sea bass, veal loin chop, ginger glazed salmon, 16-ounce NY strip, 8-ounce filet mignon and lobster ravioli. Entrees are $25 to $37. 860-620-0300, newmillrestaurant.net. Baci Grill, 134 Berlin Road, Cromwell, hosts a Valentine's dinner dance Feb. 11 and 12 from 6 to 11 p.m. The event features special appetizers, a dinner buffet, champagne toast and cash bar. $52 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 860-613-2224, bacigrill.com. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown, offers Valentine's specials in addition to the regular dinner menu Feb. 14, including grilled swordfish with risotto, asparagus and fresh tarragon butter ($30) and rosemary-encrusted lamb chops with French green beans and chive mashed potatoes ($32). 860-346-7096, tuscany-grill.com. Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers its Valentine's menu Feb. 11 through 14, with special entrees including grilled blackened pork loin, seafood fra diavolo, herb-crusted rack of lamb, pan blackened tuna, and roast prime rib of beef. Entrees are priced at $19 to $27. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com. Two Way Duck Breast And Leg Confit Suzie Hunter / Hartford Courant Two way duck breast and leg confit, with ginger honey, glazed baby sweet potatoes, bok choy and plum sauce from Shell and Bones' Valentine's Day menu.

Besito, 46 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers several Valentine's specials from Feb. 10 to 14. Entrees include pan-roasted filet of mahi mahi stuffed with shrimp, lobster and crabmeat ($32) and New York strip steak pan-seared and marinated with cilantro, queso asado, guacamole and chicharron ($30). 860-223-2500 and besitomexican.com. G-Zen, 2 E. Main St., Branford, offers three Valentine's Day seatings Feb. 14 at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Special menu will be announced the week of Valentine's Day, and the full a la carte menu is also available. 203-208-0443, g-zen.com. Grants Restaurant, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers various entree specials on Feb. 14, including Maine lobster ravioli, Pacific halibut, hickory-smoked prime rib and surf and turf with braised short rib and sea scallops. Prices range from $24 to $34. 860-236-1930, billygrant.com/grants. Carbone's Ristorante, 588 Franklin Ave., Hartford, offers its regular menu in addition to Valentine's Day specials from 4 to 9 p.m. Entree specials ($28 to $34) include pan-roasted halibut filet, tenderloin steak San Domenico and fresh bucatini all'amatriciana. Reservations are recommended. 860-296-9646, carbonesct.com. Carbone's Kitchen, 6 Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield, offers its regular menu in addition to Valentine's Day specials from 4 to 9 p.m. Entree specials ($28 to $32) include butternut squash rollatino with lobster meat, butter-poached turbot and grilled baby lamb rack. Reservations are recommended. 860-904-2111, carboneskitchen.com. Chocolate Banana Semi Fredo Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Chocolate banana semi fredo with chocolate-dipped strawberries, coconut chocolate chip gelato from Shell and Bones' Valentine's Day menu. (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant) VIVO Seasonal Trattoria at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, 200 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, offers its Valentine's menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Menu selections include sea scallops and sweet potato hash, cheese plate for two, porcini-dusted sea bass, filet mignon, maple bacon gelato filled crepes and more. Entrees are $29 to $36. 860-760-2333, vivohartford.com. Present Company, 2 Tunxis Road, Tariffville, will be serving a five-course menu Feb. 13 to 15 for $75 a person, $25 for additional beverage pairing. Select items include duck carpaccio, sole, sweet potato gnocchi, bone-in short rib of beef and toasted coconut creme brulee. 860-658-7890, presentcompanyct.com. Concorde's at the Sheraton Bradley Hotel, 1 Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, offers a cooking class taught by executive chef Shane Arnold Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. The four-course menu includes pan-seared New York strip, scallop and shrimp ceviche, bananas foster over rum vanilla ice cream and more. Enjoy your creation after the class, along with a selection of paired beers/wines. Cost is $200 per couple. 860-386-7841, concordesrestaurant.com. m&m Bistro at the Hartford Hilton, 315 Trumbull St., Hartford, offers its Valentine's menu Feb. 14 starting at 5 p.m. The three-course dinner includes complimentary sparkling wine toast, one appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert to share. Entree choices include grilled filet mignon, bistro bouillabaisse, grilled chicken Valdostana and heart-shaped cheese ravioli. Cost is $90 per couple. 860-240-7222, mandmbistro.com. Dish Bar & Grill, 900 Main St., Hartford, offers a $55 three-course prix-fixe dinner menu Feb. 11, 13 and 14, with entrees such as trio of ahi tuna, surf and turf, Maine diver scallops, steak frites and coffee-crusted prime rib. Dish's full menu is also available on Feb. 11 and 13; only the prix-fixe menu is served on Feb. 14. A "Boozy brunch" on Feb. 12 is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $30 a person. 860-249-3474, dishbarandgrill.com. Prospect Cafe, 345 Prospect Ave., West Hartford, serves a $35 three-course prix-fixe menu Feb. 10 through 14, with appetizer, entree and dessert. Entree choices include beef tenderloin roasted in salt crust, koji-cured grilled salmon or chicken tikka masala with jasmine rice and roasted mango chutney. Prospect's regular menu will also be available. 860-519-1048, prospectcafewh.com. Blue Plate Kitchen, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, serves a three-course prix-fixe menu Feb. 14 ($59.95 for two) from 4 to 9 p.m. Entree choices include pistachio-crusted salmon or steak au poivre. 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com. BALLO Italian Restaurant at Mohegan Sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, offers weekend specials Feb. 13 to 15 in addition to the regular menu, including black truffle and lobster risotto (topped with shaved black truffles and two lobster tails) and Valrhona chocolate cake with peanut butter cup gelato ($12). 860-862-1100 and balloitalian.com. Prime Tomahawk Steak Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Prime Tomahawk steak with roasted bone marrow, wild mushrooms, celeriac truffle potato au gratin and black peppercorn butter from the Valentine's Day menu at Shell and Bones in New Haven. (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant) Foxwoods Resort Casino's restaurants offer various Valentine's specials and menus at David Burke Prime, VUE 24, Red Lantern, Al Dente, Cedars Restaurant and Junior's. Visit foxwoods.com/restaurants for menus and details. Ideal Tavern, 142 Center St., Southington, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $50 on Feb. 11 and 14, with entree choices of Stonington scallops, striped bass, stuffed chicken "roulade," black truffle pappardelle and Allen Brothers filet mignon (for a $5 supplement). Guests receive a complimentary glass of rose champagne. 860-863-5444, idealtavern.com. Popover Cafe, 928 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a special Valentine's menu from Feb. 12 to 16, including smoked salmon Benedict, key lime berry crepes, breakfast street tacos with baked eggs and chorizo; stuffed French toast with Nutella, pears and honey butter and a winter vegetable frittata. Items are $9 to $16. 860-413-2392, popoversimsbury.com. Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers Valentine's dinner for two to go, including lobster bisque, salad, choice of pan-seared crab cakes or beef tenderloin, whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables, and a chocolate ganache for dessert. Cost is $60 plus tax. Orders must be placed by Feb. 10 and can be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.