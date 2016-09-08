Two Roads Brewing Co. Hosts Oktoberfest

Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, hosts its fourth annual Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, from noon to 6:30 p.m. The festival features live music, food trucks and German-style beers.

The $20 admission fee ($25 on the day of and at the door) includes a commemorative German stein. Beer tickets are $5 apiece and must be purchased with cash (limit of four tickets at a time). Attendees must be 21-plus; no minors or animals are permitted. Information: 203-335-2010 and tworoadsbrewing.com.