Two Roads Brewing Co. Hosts Oktoberfest

Leeanne Griffin
Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, hosts its fourth annual Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, from noon to 6:30 p.m. The festival features live music, food trucks and German-style beers.

The $20 admission fee ($25 on the day of and at the door) includes a commemorative German stein. Beer tickets are $5 apiece and must be purchased with cash (limit of four tickets at a time). Attendees must be 21-plus; no minors or animals are permitted. Information: 203-335-2010 and tworoadsbrewing.com.

