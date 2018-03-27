Tyler Anderson, 'Top Chef' Stars Reunite For Fundraising Dinner

After two months of grueling challenges on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Tyler Anderson of Millwright’s and The Cook & The Bear said he left the experience with “14 new friends” — his castmates on the 15th season, which was taped in Colorado.

And as one of those new friends faced a cancer battle in the months after the show wrapped, he and his fellow cheftestants rallied to support her.

Anderson welcomed “Top Chef” alums Adrienne Cheatham and Chris Scott for a special event at his Simsbury restaurant Sunday night, where the three chefs prepared a five-course “renditions of seasonal soul food” meal with beverage pairings. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Sarcoma Foundation of America, in the name of their friend and colleague from Season 15, Fatima Ali, who last year was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone and soft tissue cancer.

Tickets to the event, which was first announced on Feb. 19, sold out in 30 minutes, said a Millwright’s representative.

Ali was able to attend the event Sunday, to Anderson’s delight. “It was great getting to cook with Adrienne and Chris again and the fact that Fatima made it was really icing on the cake,” he wrote in an email. “A really great night.”

According to a February interview with AMNY, Ali received chemotherapy treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and underwent surgery in January to remove a walnut-sized tumor in her left shoulder, after which she was declared cancer-free (with a 30 percent chance of remission.)