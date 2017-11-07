Their Place Or Yours: CT Restaurants Invite You To Thanksgiving

Save the mess and stress. Connecticut restaurants and caterers are ready to serve your Thanksgiving meal, whether you plan to dine out or in the comfort of your own home. All dining listings are for Nov. 23 unless otherwise stated. Fire at the Ridge at Powder Ridge Mountain Park, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, hosts Thanksgiving dinner with seatings from noon to 4 p.m. The meal includes a carving station with slow-roasted turkey breast and rosemary garlic prime rib; entrees of salmon, chicken piccata and pumpkin ravioli, and assorted sides and desserts. $45 for adults, $20 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. 860-852-5444, fireattheridge.com. Artisan Restaurant at the Delamar Hotel, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, serves a three-course dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Entree options include honey-brined turkey with stuffing, yams, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and ginger-cranberry chutney; ricotta gnocchi, Scottish salmon a la plancha and hanger steak. Cost is $55. 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com. Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers Thanksgiving dinner with seatings at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. The menu includes a buffet presentation, with a carving station choice of turkey and steamship round of beef, along with chicken Marsala, peel-and-eat shrimp, seafood-stuffed sole, cheddar macaroni and cheese, penne a la vodka, sausage and peppers, kids' options and a dessert display. $33.95, $14.95 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. Angelico's also offers complete Thanksgiving dinners to-go, with a "Feast" option serving six to 10 guests ($135) and a "Banquet" meal serving 14 to 16 guests ($160). All dinners include roasted turkey, sides and pie and are ready to heat and eat at home with preparation instructions included. Order by Nov. 17 and pick up Thanksgiving day between 8 a.m. and noon. Reservations and information: 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers a Thanksgiving dinner with a choice of salad or lobster bisque to start and entree of herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, sage brioche stuffing and fresh cranberry, orange and cinnamon sauce butter. Sides include sweet potatoes with marshmallow, green beans with bacon, almonds and onion and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Choose pumpkin cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. $50, $20 for children 12 and under. Fleming's will also serve its full menu. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com. Bear's Smokehouse in Hartford and Windsor offers several Thanksgiving take-out options, including whole smoked turkeys, turkey breasts, smoked glazed hams, brisket and baby back ribs. Other items include sides, stuffing and breads, salads, appetizers, sauces and gravies and desserts. A "Bear Feast" for about eight people includes one 12- to 14-pound smoked turkey and several sides for $130. Order by calling 860-785-8772 ext. 6 or emailing holidays@bearsbbq.com. Pickup will be in Hartford on Nov. 22 between 3 and 7 p.m. and Windsor on Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. More information: bearsbbq.com. Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road,West Hartford, offers a Thanksgiving carryout package for pre-order. The Feast for 5 (with leftovers) includes smoked turkey, smoked pork gravy, cranberry sauce, buttermilk biscuits with sesame-honey butter, stuffing, roast carrots and farro, loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole with crispy shallots and pumpkin pie bars. $100 plus tax; must be picked up at the restaurant Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com. Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, offers a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a choice of first course, entrée and dessert. Entrées include Gozzi's farm turkey, roast pork loin, baked salmon, dumplings and roasted NY strip. Sides, including cornbread pudding, Brussels sprouts, potato and cranberry sauce, will be shared family-style. $59, $29 for children 11 and under. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com. The DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol, 42 Century Drive, Bristol, offers Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a carving station featuring roast turkey breast, maple-glazed Black Forest ham and prime rib, an antipasti display, soup and salads, buffet entrees, seasonal sides and desserts. $39.95, $18 for children ages 5 to 12, free for children under 5. 860-584-7673, doubletreebristol.com. Nat's Real Pit BBQ, 144B Broad St., Windsor, offers Thanksgiving to-go options. A $99.95 meal for eight to 10 people includes a 12- to 14-pound smoked turkey with cornbread-sausage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, collard greens, butternut squash and cheddar-herb biscuits. Roasted turkey on its own is $69.95. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22. 860-298-8955, natsrealbbq.com. Black-Eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St., Hartford, offers its Cajun-fried turkey dinner for $115, which includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey and choice of two sides (stuffing, potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens, green beans, red beans and rice with sausage, more). Turkey gravy and cranberry sauce are included. Pies (apple, pecan, sweet potato) are $12.95 to $15.95. Black-Eyed Sally's will take orders until Nov. 20; pickup is Nov. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food comes with reheating instructions. 860-278-7427, blackeyedsallys.com.

Grants, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves a $38 three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 6 p.m., with a full turkey dinner and trimmings as the entrée, and choice of butternut squash soup or salad to start. Dessert choices include carrot cake, apple crisp and chocolate banana bread pudding. 860-236-1930, billygrant.com. Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with entrée choices of roasted turkey, braised short ribs, pan-seared salmon and pan-seared Maryland crab cakes. $48.95; $19.95 for children 10 and under. Children under 3 are free. The restaurant's Thanksgiving to-go options include raw and cooked turkeys, assorted sides and several pies. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 17 and picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com. Max Catering and Events offers several options of full turkey dinners for six to eight or 12 to 16 guests, from $189 to $299. The catering menu also features beef short ribs, sides, soups, salads, breads and pies. maxrestaurantgroup.com/maxtogo. Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, offers a $38.95 prix-fixe menu for parties of up to eight people from noon to 6 p.m. (Larger parties will be offered a Thanksgiving buffet.) Dinner includes a choice of soup or salad, an entrée and a dessert. Entrée selections include roast turkey with stuffing, gravy, potato puree and cranberry sauce; honey-glazed Virginia ham, garlic and rosemary pork loin, baked stuffed shrimp and grilled salmon. Featured appetizers, seasonal side dishes and select entrees and desserts are extra. An 18 percent gratuity will be added to all checks. Items are available for children 12 and under, for $19.95. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/thanksgiving. Market Grille, 110 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester, offers a fixed-price Thanksgiving menu from noon to 6 p.m., with choice of starter, soup or salad, main course and dessert. Entree choices include roast turkey dinner with stuffing, sides and gravy; pan-seared scallops, Atlantic salmon, hanger steak, baked stuffed shrimp and more. 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com. Abigail's Grille & Wine Bar, 4 Hartford Rd., Simsbury, offers its regular menu as well as a $39.95 holiday prix-fixe (with starter, main course and dessert) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entree choices include apple cider brined roast turkey, apple and chicken sausage stuffed Berkshire pork loin and horseradish crusted salmon. 860-264-1580, abigailsgrill.com/thanksgiving. Foxwoods Resort Casino offers specials and fixed-price menus at several of its restaurants, including turkey dinners at Cedars ($28), Veranda Cafe ($19.95), Junior's ($20.95 to $25.95) and David Burke Prime ($49 to $59.) VUE 24 offers a three-course menu with choice of soup or salad, turkey dinner or Atlantic cod, and pecan pineapple tart or pumpkin cheesecake for $55. foxwoods.com/thanksgiving. Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer various specials and Thanksgiving menus, including a three-course turkey dinner at Todd English's Tuscany for $40; roasted turkey breast with sides ($17.99) and turkey pot pie ($15.99) at Hash House A Go Go; a full dinner at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville for $18.99 ($10.99 for kids 12 and under); a roasted pheasant dinner at Michael Jordan's Steak House for $45 and a turkey dinner at Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe for $29. mohegansun.com. Seasons Restaurant at the Avon Old Farms Hotel, 279 Avon Mountain Road, Avon, offers Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features breakfast and lunch items, carving station with roasted turkey and prime rib, a cold station with salads and seafood, dessert table and kids menu. $52.95, $24.95 for children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under. 860-269-0240, avonoldfarmshotel.com. Simsbury Inn's Evergreen Restaurant, 397 Hopmeadow St., Weatogue, offers Thanksgiving dinner with seatings at 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. with fall soups, a chilled seafood station, baked brie display, a salad station, a dinner buffet with entrees of thyme buttermilk-brined turkey, parmesan-crusted cod and bourbon brown sugar-glazed pork loin; a carving station with leg of lamb, roast sirloin strip, glazed ham and turkey breast; and assorted desserts, including a Thanksgiving pie bar. $52.95, $19.95 for children 5 and over, free for children 4 and under. 860-651-5700, simsburyinn.com. Kensington's at Norwich Inn, 607 West Thames St., Norwich, hosts a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include seafood, soup and salad displays; a hot buffet with roasted turkey, roasted codfish, grilled duck sausage and sides; carving station with roasted prime rib; a dessert display and kids' buffet. $49.95 for adults; $19.95 for children 5 to 12; free for children under 5. 860-425-3630, thespaatnorwichinn.com/seasonalevents. Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, will offer Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a carving station (featuring herb-roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham), omelets, hot buffet selections, salads and assorted desserts. $54, $20 for children 6 to 12 and free for kids under 6. 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com. Water's Edge, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, hosts a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with salads and appetizers, roasts carved to order, omelet station, Belgian waffles and crepes, breakfast buffet, traditional Thanksgiving buffet and desserts. Cost is $49 for adults, $22 for children under 10 and free for children under 5. 860-399-5901 or 800-222-5901; watersedgeresortandspa.com. East Side, 131 Dwight St., New Britain, serves the Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. A full turkey dinner is $32, served with herb stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and a choice of potato with family style vegetables and rye bread and butter. Dinner also includes appetizer, salad and dessert. 860-223-1188, eastsiderestaurant.com.