Tax Day Dining Deals, Freebies In Connecticut

Take the sting out of tax day, or treat yourself if you’ve received a return. These restaurants offer deals and discounts on April 17 unless otherwise designated.

Max Restaurant Group’s Connecticut and Massachusetts locations offer two-for-one entrees all day. Discount will be applied to the lower-priced entree; other restrictions apply. maxrestaurantgroup.com.

Carbone’s Hospitality offers two-for-one entrees April 17 at its three restaurants: Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford, Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield and Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill. Some restrictions apply. carboneshospitality.com.

Market Grille, 110 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester, offers 40 percent off bottles of wine and all draft beers on Tuesday. Mention Facebook post for discount.

At Bruegger’s Bagels, a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese) is $10.40 with an online coupon. (Offer is not valid at Bruegger’s Connecticut locations in Orange and Storrs.) brueggers.com.

Boston Market offers a $10.40 meal deal, including a half chicken with two sides, cornbread and regular fountain beverage. No coupon necessary. bostonmarket.com.



P.F. Chang's offers 15 percent off your takeout bill on April 16 and 17. Some restrictions apply. Information: pfchangs.com.



Sonic Drive-In offers half-priced cheeseburgers for Tax Day. sonicdrivein.com.





