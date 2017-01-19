Tap And Vine: Gastropub With Emphasis On Flavor

If you work in the restaurant business long enough, you get a pretty good idea of what you would like to do with your own joint.

But Hector Samuel, owner of Tap & Vine in Wallingford, seems to have gauged the local market well. Business seems to be booming at Tap & Vine. Apparently, there is sufficient demand in Wallingford for a gastropub with an emphasis on flavor extending from its food to its craft beers to its carefully selected wines.

Samuel pulled up the carpeting, found hardwood floors underneath and restored them to their original beauty. The 11-seat bar was capped with dark granite. Beautiful light fixtures were introduced. Framed and glassed photos of winery and brewery scenes are hung on brick or white walls. There's also a long steel beam decorated with numerous tap heads. In warm weather, there are 10 patio tables in addition to the 15 inside.

My wife and I noted the nice, carefully chosen wine list ($6-$11; $19-$60), but decided the menu was a better match for beer. From the intriguing tap menu ($5-$11), which is updated on beermenus.com, my wife enjoyed a hoppy Berkshire Lost Sailor IPA ($6.50) manufactured in South Deerfield, Mass., while I quaffed a rich, copper-colored Broadbrook ESB ($6.25) brewed in East Windsor.

The food of chef Chris Micci seemed designed for beer. There were appetizers ($6-$13), salads ($9-$10), flatbreads ($12-$14), burgers and sandwiches ($12-$18), and small plates ($15-$21). One app that almost everyone orders is the steak and cheese eggrolls (one for $6, two for $11, three for $16) with caramelized onion, smoked portobello and American cheese. We requested just one eggroll, and it was huge, crunchy, cut on a bias and delicious with an addictive chipotle aïoli dip. Tuna tartare ($13) with avocado, mango, teriyaki sauce and wonton chips was as attractive as it was tasty. Another big winner was the roasted corn and jalapeño hush puppies ($7) served with honey butter.

My wife was in a salad and flat bread kind of mood, while I favored the skirt steak. I got to help out on her scrumptious smoked portobello, runny egg, ricotta, garlic, truffle and thyme flatbread ($12) and watermelon salad ($9) with greens, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, onion marmalade and a Key lime-poppy seed vinaigrette. But I had to offer up some of my succulent skirt steak ($21) in chimichurri sauce with fresh cut corn and fries. Desserts typically include two flavors of bread pudding ($7), two of crème brûlée ($7) and cheesecake eggrolls ($8).

With an upscale menu, beers and wines, this new Wallingford gastropub could be a gastronome's delight.

TAP & VINE, 171 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; 203-774-0660 and tapandvinect.com