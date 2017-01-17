Table 570's Fusion Style Extends To Bar Menu

At Simsbury's new Table 570, you can stick with the tried-and-true, and grab a scorpion bowl to sip alongside an order of General Tso's chicken. But the former Green Tea restaurant has a newly expanded menu, encompassing sushi, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and creative fusion dishes, and there's a lot of room for exploration.

The fusion-style inspiration extends to the bar, with martinis and specialty drinks featuring twists on familiar Asian flavors — a lychee "beltini" with soju, lychee liqueur and prosecco; a Cambodian mule with makrut lime vodka, coconut sake and coconut flakes, and the "Year of the Monkey," a rye-based cocktail with star anise ginger syrup and yuzu.

The Sacred Ibis melds spice and citrus, with St. George green chile vodka, Aperol, lemon and orange bitters, and a "green tea-ini" uses Charbay green tea vodka, green tea syrup and citrus liqueur for a drier, less sweet finish, says beverage director Matt Blumenfeld. Martinis and specialty cocktails are $8 to $10.

Guests have been open to the new flavors, Blumenfeld says. "We have a couple of the classics, but it's nice to see that people are exploring things outside of their comfort zone and trying new cocktails."

Table 570's sake program is extensive, with about a dozen available by the glass. For the uninitiated, Blumenfeld tries to pair sakes with food by weight, selecting lighter varieties to complement sushi or sashimi and more full-bodied ones with heartier entrees or noodle dishes. To best match the menu's wide variety of Asian cuisine, Table 570's wine list also focuses on lighter, more aromatic white wines with good acidity, he said.

Happy hour runs daily from 3 to 6 p.m. with appetizers and sushi rolls priced at $1.50 to $5, $3.50 select beers and $5 wines and cocktails.

Table 570 Asian Fusion, 570 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m. 860-651-4888, table570asianfusion.com.