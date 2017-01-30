Super Bowl Catering From Connecticut Restaurants

Whether you're rooting passionately for the Patriots or the Falcons, or are just at the party for the food, these Connecticut restaurants offer plenty of catering and to-go options to highlight any Super Bowl party.

J. Timothy's, 143 New Britain Ave., Plainville, encourages early ordering for its signature wings in original Buffalo, honey gold barbecue, teriyaki and sweet red chili flavors (also available "dirt-style" fried and sauced, then fried and sauced again). On Super Bowl weekend, the restaurant's full menu is available for takeout on Friday, Feb. 3; wings only on Feb. 4 (any size order) and on Feb. 5, only buckets (35-40 wings). Wings orders range from $7.50 for a six-piece "mini" to $36.95 for a bucket. 860-747-6813, jtimothys.com/super-bowl-2017.

Grants, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a Super Bowl takeout menu, with options like meat and cheese platters, sandwich platters, baked mac and cheese, pulled pork, kielbasa and sauerkraut, sausage and peppers, wings and chili. Prices range from $35 to $120. All orders must be placed by Feb. 3 to be picked up Feb. 5 between 2 and 5 p.m. 860-214-0568, billygrant.com/grants.

Max a Mia, 70 East Main St., Avon, offers salads, pasta trays, panini platters, meatball sliders, Tuscan chicken wings, stone pies, N.Y.-style cheesecake and tiramisu. Items range from $15 to $65. Orders must be placed by Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. 860-677-6299, maxrestaurantgroup.com/amia.

Max Amore, 140 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, offers assorted stone pies, a panini platter, a meatball grinder platter, sausage and peppers, Tuscan chicken wings, cannoli and a brownie/blondie platter. Items range from $10 to $35. For $60, get your choice of Caesar or Della Casa salad with any three pies, four dozen wings or three 16-inch grinders. Orders must be placed by Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. 860-659-2819, maxrestaurantgroup.com/amore.

Max Fish, 110 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, offers oysters, clams, bacon-wrapped scallops, colossal shrimp cocktail, Baltimore-style shrimp cocktail, lobster salad sliders, mini crab cakes, arancini and seafood stuffed mushrooms. All available by the dozen, $17 to $66. Orders must be placed by Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. 860-652-3474, maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish.

Max Burger in West Hartford and Longmeadow, Mass., offers a $99 game day party pack with sliders, BBQ chicken wings, pulled pork with potato rolls, mac and cheese, artichoke dip and coleslaw. Mix-and-match options also include candied bacon lollipops, house-smoked barbecue ribs and Texas chili, priced at $7 to $36. Orders must be placed by Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. and picked up before 3 p.m. on Feb. 5. 860-232-3300 (West Hartford); 413-798-0101 (Longmeadow); maxrestaurantgroup.com/burger.

Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar, 32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, offers wood-fired wings (one or two dozen; meatball sliders, choice of two pizzas and a growler of Brewtus Maximus ale, an antipasto platter for 10 people and Savoy primavera or Caesar salad (feeds 10.) Items are priced at $6 to $40. 860-969-1000, maxrestaurantgroup.com/savoy.

Bear's Smokehouse in Hartford and Windsor offers a Bear's Big Game Package for $80, including 3 pounds of pork, two dozen wings, 3 pints of sides and two dozen slider rolls. Order by Feb. 3. The restaurants (and Blind Pig Pizzeria at 89 Arch St., Hartford) offer all-day happy hour on Super Bowl Sunday. bearsbbq.com.

Fried Chicken Basket From Park And Oak Suzie Hunter / Hartford Courant Park & Oak offers a $125 Super Bowl package for 10-12 people, with a tray each its of fried chicken, mac and cheese, beef brisket sliders and a hummus platter. This is its chicken basket with cole slaw and tabasco honey. Park & Oak offers a $125 Super Bowl package for 10-12 people, with a tray each its of fried chicken, mac and cheese, beef brisket sliders and a hummus platter. This is its chicken basket with cole slaw and tabasco honey. (Suzie Hunter / Hartford Courant) (Suzie Hunter / Hartford Courant)

Park & Oak, 14 Oakwood Ave., West Hartford, offers a $125 Super Bowl package for 10-12 people, with a tray each of fried chicken, mac and cheese, beef brisket sliders and a hummus platter. 860-310-2099, parkandoakrestaurant.com.

Wood-n-Tap Loyalty Insider members get double points on platters and pans to go, with options like bar bites (mini burgers,) salads, pastas, pizza, wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, smoked barbecue ribs and soft pretzels. woodntap.com.

b Restaurants (Plan B Burger Bar) offer platters of mini burgers and cheeseburgers, jumbo American nachos, chicken wings and chicken tenders, priced at $20 to $45. Orders must be submitted by Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. to guarantee availability. burgersbeerbourbon.com/big-game-catering.

Nat Hayden's, 144B Broad St., Windsor, offers assorted football packages. $25 gets you a quart of pulled pork with sauce, 12 slider rolls and a six-pack of assorted Hosmer Mountain soda and a $75 package includes a full rack of St. Louis pork ribs, a quart of pulled pork, 12 slider rolls, 16 wings and two 1-quart sides. An order of 40 wings is $35.95; 80 wings are $71.90. 860-298-8955, haydensrealbbq.com.

INDIA, 54 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers spicy tandoori grilled chicken wings at $1 apiece or a half-tray for $65 (approx. 75 pieces), Grilled tandoori chicken is available: half chicken for $15.95 and whole chicken for $25.95. Orders must be placed by Feb. 3 at noon. 860-726-4103, indiawesthartford.com.

Popover Café, 928 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a Super Bowl catering menu with options like mini portabella 'steak' burger sliders ($18) boneless or regular chicken wings for $24, cauliflower and black bean nachos for $22, vegan chili and blue corn chips and gluten-free street tacos ($22.) Orders feed 8 to 10. 860-413-2392, popoversimsbury.com.

Rockin' Chicken, 476 Franklin Ave., Hartford, offers Peruvian specials for Super Bowl, including a $49.99 package (two rotisserie chickens, one large salchipapa, one large chicken chaufa, one large salad and one 2-liter of soda) and a $129.99 package with four rotisserie chickens, one small tray of chicken chaufa, one small tray of salchipapa, one small tray of salad and two 2-liters of soda. 860-244-2536, facebook.com/therockinchicken.