Indulgent Insanity Reigns At Foxwoods' Sugar Factory

A 24-scoop sundae, presented with blazing sparklers. Milkshakes crowned with whole slices of cheesecake. Gold-dusted chocolate fondue paired with Dom Perignon champagne. The latest addition to Foxwoods' dining and entertainment options brings "sugar rush" to a whole new level.

Sugar Factory, which opened March 1 in the resort casino's Grand Pequot Tower, is a sweet tooth's paradise: a combination of American brasserie-style fare with indulgent, over-the-top desserts and treats, and a confectionery shop, with floor-to-ceiling walls featuring more than 500 types of candy.

A visit to Sugar Factory is a high-energy, exciting experience, says director of operations Christina Clifton. "We love celebrations. Sugar Factory does birthdays better than anybody," she says. "Kids' parties, adult parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties; we do a lot of events."

The brand was first introduced in 2008 and has grown and expanded internationally, thanks to celebrity endorsements of its "Couture Pop" lollipops with crystal-studded handles and signature smoking-goblet cocktails, fueled by dry ice. Sugar Factory now has restaurant and/or retail locations in Miami, Orlando, New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Hollywood, Dubai, Manila and Bahrain.

The brasserie's massive menu features everything from waffles to fine Angus steaks, with breakfast and brunch-style items like pancakes, French toast and sweet and savory crepes ($11 to $22.) Popular appetizers ($9 to $24) include buffalo wings, fried mac and cheese pops and a sampler platter ($26) with these, alongside buttermilk onion rings and chicken fingers.

Soups, salads and sandwiches are $9 to $22, and "monster burgers" on brioche buns, ($16 to $18) billed with grass-fed beef, rival Sugar Factory's desserts in the decadence department, with toppings like mac and cheese, gravy, fried eggs and fried plantains.

There's still more: steak frites ($26 to $27) in au poivre, Béarnaise and Roquefort preparations; pastas ($17 to $19); upscale fish dishes featuring Pacific salmon and branzino; country fried chicken ($24) and more cuts of steak, including a filet and bone-in ribeye ($36 and $48.)

Dessert options occupy about half the menu: classic cakes, pies and cheesecakes ($11 to $14); gourmet ice cream sandwiches ($11), old-fashioned milkshakes and sundaes ($10 to $15); hot chocolate concoctions available warm or frozen ($9 and $10), and chocolate fondues in a variety of flavors with assorted dippers ($24 to $38.)

These traditional confections give way to Sugar Factory's "insane milkshakes" ($17 and $18), eye-popping constructions featuring mugs dipped in chocolate ganache and adorned with candies, popcorn, sprinkles, nuts and gumballs. Whipped cream and cherries aren't enough to top the shake— these treats are finished off with doughnuts, lollipops, candy necklaces, puffs of cotton candy, waffle pieces, Twinkies and even a cheeseburger slider. (Servers provide extra spoons should you want to scrape every bit of sweetness from the glass.)

The "King Kong" ice cream sundae is the restaurant's signature extravaganza, a behemoth with two dozen scoops covered in hot fudge, caramel and strawberry sauce, whipped cream and showers of candies, cookies, crushed waffle cones and toasted walnuts. Staff members place sparklers atop the ice cream, dim the restaurant lights and turn up the music, chanting and cheering as they deliver the $99 treat to the table.

"It's done in such a grand style," Clifton says. "We have such a great time with that." Guests order the sundae for birthdays and even engagements.

Guests also continue the party with cocktails ($14 to $16) in chocolate, fruity and candy-infused varieties: red velvet, peanut butter cup and caramel truffle martinis, a cotton candy cosmopolitan, a sour apple libation rimmed with bubble gum-flavored Pop Rocks.

The 60-ounce smoking-goblet drinks ($36), which bubble and smoke dramatically with the aid of dry ice, are crafted with mixtures of liqueurs, juices, fruits and gummy candies. The neon-green Lollipop Passion is the best-selling version, with a mix of citrus vodka, melon liqueur, coconut rum and a lollipop garnish.

First-time visitors are often familiar with the brand already, Clifton says, thanks to its celebrity tie-ins. The restaurant's walls and menu are full of photos of famous faces enjoying cocktails, candy and sundaes, including Drake, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Flavor Flav and the Backstreet Boys, and comedian Carrot Top stopped in for dinner and drinks after his recent Foxwoods performance. Sugar Factory's official grand opening on April 1 features a 6 p.m. candy-themed event hosted by "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Scott Disick.

Jason Guyot, Foxwoods' vice president of resort operations and development, said guests are "really excited" about the new addition, and that Sugar Factory would help open up the resort casino for a slightly younger demographic.

"As you can see, if you're going to have a party, this is the place you want to be," he says. "We talk about 'eatertainment' a lot, and we think that this, more than anything else we've done here, really hits on that. We're creating reasons for guests to come here outside of gaming, really as a resort destination."

Sugar Factory is within Foxwoods Resort Casino's Fox Theater District in the Grand Pequot Tower. The restaurant is open Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. The confectionery shop is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 860-312-7847, foxwoods.com/sugar-factory.