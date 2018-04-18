Six Spring Beer Festivals In Connecticut

Spring in Connecticut brings (hopefully) warmer temperatures and a slew of beer festivals. Some upcoming events to get on your calendar:

Bear’s Restaurant Group presents the first Smokin’ Hops Brewfest April 20 at 6 p.m., held at the Great Hall at Union Station (1 Union Place, Hartford.) The event features tastings from Connecticut breweries (including an exclusive small batch beer brewed for the festival by Still Hill Brewery); live music and food from Bear’s Smokehouse, Blind Pig, Chango Rosa, Cook and the Bear and NoRA Cupcake Company. General admission tickets are $46 (plus fees), available on Eventbrite, and proceeds will benefit Hartford’s KNOX, Inc.

The first Hockanum Brew Fest on April 21 at 1 p.m. takes place between the Hockanum River and the Hockanum Mill in Vernon (200 W. Main St.), with a variety of craft beers to taste and food trucks and vendors like Chango Rosa, Craftbird, Greekin’ Out and Little Mark’s Big BBQ. Tickets are $40; designated driver tickets are $20. hockanumbrewfest.com.

The Thread City Hop Fest beer festival returns to Willimantic's Jillson Square April 29 from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring craft beer tastings from more than 45 breweries, live music and fare from local food trucks and vendors. $35 in advance or $50 at the gate. threadcityhopfest.com.

The Exchange Club of Farmington Foundation presents The Farmington River Brew Festival May 5. The beer festival runs from noon to 3 p.m. in partnership with the 4th Annual Kevin Adorno Memorial Festival at Winding Trails in Farmington. The brewery lineup includes more than a dozen Connecticut representatives. Tickets are $45 for all access (21+) and $20 for designated drivers and guests 20 and under. Information: beerfests.com/events/farmington-river-brew-festival.

The Rising Pint Brewfest returns to East Hartford's Rentschler Field May 12 at 1 p.m, featuring tastings of craft beer from dozens of breweries, eats from local restaurants and food trucks and live music.

Restaurants and food vendors include Bear's Smokehouse, Caseus Cheese Truck, NoRA Cupcake Company, Plan B Burger Bar and Toasted.

Proceeds from the event will go to Our Companions Animal Rescue, Folds of Honor Foundation and Foodshare.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 the day of the 21-plus event, and include free parking, admission and commemorative tasting cup. Food is extra. $20 designated driver tickets available at the box office on the day of the event. Information and tickets: risingpint.com.

Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, hosts its annual Gathering of the Bines beer festival May 19 with two sessions (noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.) The event features tastings of beer from more than 45 breweries and a hub of local food trucks. $35 for general admission and $15 for designated drivers. 203-335-2010, tworoadsbrewing.com.