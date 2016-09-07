Small State, Great Beer Festival Features Music, More Than 30 Breweries

Pick a state and you're likely to find that the craft beer scene has blossomed there over the last 10 years. But Connecticut's brewery culture really stands out, even within that wider explosion of hops, malt and seasonal ales.

Tapping into the excitement, the Small State Great Beer Festival aims to unite the regional beer-makers and beer-lovers around this admittedly small state. There will be tastings, there will be food, there will be music.

There are, as of last count, 34 breweries taking part in this festival from every corner of Connecticut, including Hartford's own City Steam, Hanging Hills and Hog River.

Balkun Brothers Courtesy of Balkun Brothers Music pics 0915 Music pics 0915 (Courtesy of Balkun Brothers)

Featured performers include the Balkun Brothers (pictured), RJD2, Son Little and Connie Carmona. There will be stuff for sale — T-shirts, pint glasses and who knows what else. If you want to get a jump on Oktoberfest a good fortnight ahead of time, this is the type of sudsy situation you're sniffing around for. You may detect notes of grapefruit, oatmeal and chocolate brownies.

The event is preceded by the Envisionfest, which will focus on the music, arts, and community end of the good-time spectrum but will also, no doubt, present opportunities for sipping a bracing IPA or autumnal stout.

The Small State Great Beer Festival, Constitution Plaza, Hartford, Saturday, is Sept. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m.. Tickets are $25 for designated drivers, $45 for general admission and $65 for VIP, which includes an exclusive tasting hour and food by Black-eyed Sally's. smallstategreatbeer.com.