Shake Shack To Open In West Hartford April 27

Shake Shack will open in West Hartford’s Corbin’s Corner development on April 27 at 11 a.m., the company announced Thursday.

This is the fourth Shake Shack in Connecticut and the first in Hartford County, joining locations in Darien, New Haven and Westport.

The restaurant chain, which first started in New York in 2004 and has grown to become a global brand, is known as a “modern day roadside burger stand” with burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and frozen custard treats. The West Hartford location will serve local beer by City Steam, Olde Burnside and Thomas Hooker breweries, along with Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister ale and Shake Red and White wines from Napa’s Frog’s Leap Winery.

Custom “frozen concrete” custards in West Hartford include Shack Attack (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, Mast Brothers Shake Shack dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles), Cookie Butter Blender (vanilla custard, cookie butter, chocolate toffee and chocolate sprinkles) and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie). Five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete will benefit the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp organization in Ashford.

The 2,888 square-foot Shack will have plenty of indoor seating and an outdoor patio. With Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the West Hartford restaurant’s tabletops will be made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs will be designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials and booths will be crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, according to a press release.

Shake Shack is at 1445 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford. shakeshack.com.