Beer Brewing Back In New Britain As Alvarium Taproom Opens

Starting this weekend, New Britain-area beer drinkers have something new to toast.

It's been 62 years since the city hosted a commercial brewery, but that dry streak ended Friday afternoon when Alvarium Beer Co. opened on John Downey Drive.

"Beer is back!" Mayor Erin Stewart exclaimed before an uncommonly boisterous ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Here's to lots of smiles, lots of laughs and lots of beer."

The taproom officially opens to the public on Saturday at noon, but the crowd of local business leaders at the soft opening Friday afternoon quickly had the bar staff jumping. Most started with flights — small-glass samples of several Alvarium varieties — but full mugs soon followed, along with 32-ounce take-home "crowlers."

Like any craft brewery, Alvarium put a lot into establishing a unique identity. The New Britain theme is dominant: The taps are glistening yellow-and-black Stanley tool handles, and the snacks include kielbasa and German pretzels, along with cider from the Wallingford-based New England Cider Co. and New Britain-made Avery's Soda.

The ceiling lights are encased in decorative beehive shapes, the logo has a beehive with bees — and Alvarium is Latin for beehive.

"New Britain has been great to us, it really has," said brewery co-founder Mike Larson.

"It's been so heart-warming to see people recognize what our city seal means, the history and the tradition," Stewart said.

New Britain adopted the motto "Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey" more than a century and a half ago, and Stewart has worked to promote the beehive symbol. The Atlantic League baseball team that came to New Britain last year is called the Bees, and Stewart's administration is using a honeycomb pattern on a multimillion-dollar makeover of a major downtown bridge.

"We want that spirit of neighborhoods," Stewart said.

"A lot of time was spent on our branding and its meaning," brewery sales manager and cofounder Brian Bugnacki said.

Larson sees the New Britain theme as helping set Alvarium's identity. The last beer commercially brewed in New Britain was Cremo, a brand popular with local factory workers of the early 20th century. It shut down in 1956.

Larson and his partners believe New Britain is ready for a new hometown beer. Visitors Friday said they're certain the craft beers produced at Alvarium are much more in keeping with modern tastes.

Alvarium's menu Friday ranged from Trockenhopfen (described as "notes of vanilla, ripe melon and strawberry) and Fade ("notes of toffee, dark chocolate and coffee") to Treewalker, a 15-proof IPA ("slight malty background with notes of dark pine and orange flesh.")

"A lot of people like the IPA, but the thing with a craft beer is that it's all individual flavors," said Ed DeGasero, father of co-founder and head brewer Chris DeGasero.

The lineup will change frequently, and Alvarium hopes to get onto the menus of several central Connecticut restaurants and gastropubs by August.

Larson, an engineer, eagerly answered visitors questions about the jumbo tanks and piping that dominate the back half of taproom. He's eager to get the state permits necessary to sell kegs and cans elsewhere in the state, and is proud of the 32-ounce, vacuum-sealed cans that are tapped fresh at the bar for patrons to take home. He says the "crowler" is an improvement on glass growlers because it's disposable and keeps beer fresh for several weeks longer.

On the opposite side of the room, patrons on Friday were two-deep drinking at the long bar that, like much of the decor, is unique. The bar runs half the length of the taproom and rests on two long steel I-beams.

"They call it the 2-ton bar," Ed DeGasero said.