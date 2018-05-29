National Doughnut Day Deals, Specials In Connecticut

Friday, June 1 is National Doughnut Day, and if you’re looking to treat yourself to something sweet, Connecticut offers plenty of glazed, chocolate-dipped, sugar-coated and even vegan and gluten-free options.

Freebies

Grab a free apple cider doughnut at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, made fresh daily in the Apple Barrel market. CiderCulture.com named Lyman’s version as Connecticut’s top apple cider doughnut last fall. lymanorchards.com.

Buy a beverage at Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday and get a free classic doughnut of your choice. (Classics include flavors like glazed; strawberry, chocolate or vanilla frosted with sprinkles; glazed chocolate cake, Boston Kreme, jelly or old-fashioned.) dunkindonuts.com.

At Cumberland Farms, buy a hot or iced coffee, or a beverage from the Chill Zone (including Hyperfreeze) between 5 and 10 a.m. and get a free doughnut. cumberlandfarms.com.

It's National Doughnut Day, so here are more than a dozen from our files for you to drool over.

Local Favorites

In Connecticut, we’ve got it all: the beautifully decorated minis at Hartford’s Tastease, sinful flavors like banana cream pie, Reese’s fluffernutter and s’mores at Donut Crazy and of course the perfect simplicity of an apple cider confection, best enjoyed on a crisp fall day. Pure Love Bakery in Avon even offers vegan and gluten-free sweets. Click through our gallery to see some of the state’s top doughnuts.

Savory Sensation

The new Bar Piña at Hartford’s Goodwin Hotel is a cocktail destination by evening, but by day it’s a gourmet coffee and doughnut shop, with daily flavors like coconut almond, lemon poppy and cinnamon sour cream. Take it to the next level with the Yardgoat doughnut breakfast sandwich, with a slab of egg frittata, melted cheddar, bacon, ham and spicy sriracha aioli atop a split and griddled vanilla glazed doughnut. ($8.)