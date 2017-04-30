Mom's Day Out: Mother's Day Dining In Connecticut

Treat the mothers in your lives to a special meal. These Connecticut restaurants host Mother's Day brunches, dinners and other dining specials on May 14 unless otherwise specified.
Apricots, 1593 Farmington Ave., Farmington, offers Mother's Day specials like grilled New York strip steak, surf and turf, cider-brined pork tenderloin, roasted Frenched chicken breast, roasted vegetable lasagna and grilled swordfish. Entrees are priced at $16 to $36. Seatings are available between noon and 7 p.m. 860-673-5405, apricotsrestaurant.com.
Kensington's at Norwich Inn, 607 West Thames St., Norwich, hosts brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with breads and pastries, breakfast items, chef-attended omelet station, soups and salads, raw bar, carving station with prime rib; hot entrees like stuffed fillet of sole, applewood-smoked pork loin and chicken and broccoli alfredo, desserts and kids' meal options. Cost is $45.95 (plus tax and gratuity) for adults and $14.95 for kids 5 to 12; children under 5 are free. 860-425-3630, thespaatnorwichinn.com/seasonalevents.
Park & Oak Restaurant, 14 Oakwood Ave., West Hartford, offers a Mother's Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with dishes like chilled oysters with fresh lemon and cocktail sauce; fried chicken with biscuits, waffles and bourbon syrup, and roasted prime rib with mushroom gravy. Cost is $36 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Reservations recommended. 860-310-2099, parkandoakrestaurant.com.
Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers a buffet with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The menu includes breakfast items (omelet station, French toast, waffles) crab cakes, chicken pesto, seafood paella, seafood-stuffed sole, penne bolognese, a carving station with roast steamship round of beef and pork loin, kids' meal options and desserts. Cost is $32.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5. Regular a la carte dinner service begins at 5 p.m. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Drive, Bristol, hosts brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a complimentary mimosa. The menu includes pastries, breakfast items, a Belgian buttermilk waffle station, chef-attended omelet station, carving station with oven-roasted turkey breast and char-grilled flat iron steak; main courses of chicken saltimbocca and cod Provencal; salads, vegetable sides and a dessert display. Cost is $39 for adults, $14 for children under 12. Reservations suggested. 860-584-7673, doubletreebristol.com.
Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, presents a buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu features soups and salads, chef-prepared omelets, waffles, carving station with prime rib and glazed ham, pastas, hot entrees and a dessert display. Cost is $55.95 for adults, $27.95 for children 5 to 12; free for children 4 and under. 800-243-0212, saybrook.com.
Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, offers a three-course prix-fixe dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Entrée choices include roast prime rib, grilled salmon, redfish Nouvelle, honey-glazed Virginia ham, oven-roasted Australian lamb, baked stuffed shrimp and more. Cost is $39.95, plus tax and gratuity. Items are available for children 12 and younger for $18.95. Parties of nine or more will be offered a Mother's Day buffet. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/mothers-day.
The North House, 1 Nod Road, Avon, will feature a special menu from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with dishes like roasted prime rib, pan seared trout, a raw bar and oven roasted turkey. Cost is $49 for adults; $19 for kids 12 and under. Adults will receive one complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa. Reservations recommended. 860-404-5951, thenorthhouse.com.
Bee & Thistle Inn, 100 Lyme St., Old Lyme, hosts a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes soup and salad, entrée and dessert; entrée choices include pan-roasted salmon with dried mango beurre blanc, grilled beef tenderloin, free-range chicken breast and eggs Benedict with house-smoked pork loin. Cost is $60 plus tax and gratuity; children under 12 are $30. 855-434-1667, beeandthistleinn.com/mothers-day/.
Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, hosts Mother's Day with a three-course prix-fixe menu served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrée options include roast chicken, crab cake Benedict, gnocchi with spring vegetables, roast salmon and barrel cut New York strip. Cost is $60 for adults; $25 for children under 12, and includes non-alcoholic beverages. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.
Present Company, 2 Tunxis Road, Tariffville, will feature a special Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $45 for adults and $20 for children under 12, and includes a complimentary special apéritif. 860-658-7890, presentcompanyct.com.
Pond House Café, 1555 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, hosts brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offerings include a carving station, omelet and Benedict station; waffles, French toast and pancakes; breakfast items; a savory station with jambalaya, mac and cheese, pulled pork and sweet potato burrito and salmon cakes; breads, desserts and candy. Juice, soda and coffee are included in the meal price. Cost is $47.58 for adults; $24.78 for children ages 3 to 11, plus tax and gratuity. 860-231-8823, pondhousecafe.com.
Fire at the Ridge, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu features eggs Benedict, carved meats, salads, raw bar, hot entrees and desserts, including a s'mores station. Cost is $39.95 for adults ($5 off for moms); $14.95 for children 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under. Reservations are recommended. 860-852-5444, fireattheridge.com/event/mothers-day-dinner.
Mohegan Sun offers several Mother's Day dining specials at its restaurants, including BALLO Italian, The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House, Hash House A Go Go, Michael Jordan's Steak House, Michael Jordan's 23.sportcafe and Pasta Vita.
There's also a Mother's Day brunch in the Uncas Ballroom, with entrees, salads, stations with breakfast items, crepes, carved meats, desserts and a beverage bar (Bloody Marys, mimosas, beermosas). Seating times are available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $55 for adults 21 and over, $30 for guests under 21 and free for children 8 and under. Admission includes brunch and a commemorative photo. Details: mohegansun.com.
Restaurants at Foxwoods Resort Casino offer various Mother's Day options, including special festive dishes at Al Dente, Cedars Restaurant, David Burke Prime, Festival Buffet, High Rollers, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar and Veranda Café, an expanded brunch buffet at Alta Strada for $34.95 and "Sunday Sky brunch" with menu additions at VUE 24. foxwoods.com/dining.
4 Eat & Drink, 838 Farmington Ave., Farmington, features a special Mother's Day brunch with two seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Specials include huevos and papa torta with goat cheese ($13), pulled pork crostini ($11) and churro French toast ($12) and drink specials like bottomless Bloody Marys, bellinis and mimosas ($20) with food purchase. Reservations are required. 860-255-7674, 4restaurantct.com.
Carbone's Ristorante, 588 Franklin Ave, Hartford, offers its regular menu in addition to Mother's Day specials and half-priced bottles of wine under $75 from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended. 860-296-9646, carbonesct.com.
Carbone's Kitchen, 6 Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield, offers its regular menu in addition to Mother's Day specials; half-priced bottles of wine under $65 and 25 percent off bottles over $65 from noon to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended. 860-904-2111, carboneskitchen.com.
Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, hosts brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a stationary display of fruit, cheese and seafood; salads, omelets; a carving station with flank steak and turkey; a selection of hot entrees and a dessert display. Adults are $49; children 6 to 12 are $24.50; children under 6 are free. 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.
Butchers & Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave., Farmington, hosts brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a $14 continental brunch buffet (pastries, mini quiches; fresh fruit, cheese and charcuterie boards; seasonal salad station, smoked salmon, assorted canapes, yogurt and granola.) A la carte items are $6 to $20, with crepes, omelets, Benedicts, a Sunday roast, butcher's board with changing selections and entrees and pizzas from the regular menu. Bottomless cocktails are $20, with options like coal-fired white peach bellini, whiskey smash and white grapefruit mimosa, and pitchers of red and white sangria are $30. 860-470-7414, butchersandbakers.com.
Treva, 980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The menu includes breakfast items (scrambled eggs, brioche French toast, frittata bianca); cold items like cured meats, cheeses, oysters, gravlax and salads, and entrees of pasta, turkey breast, prime rib and herb-roasted salmon. Cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under. 860-232-0407, trevact.com.
Avert Brasserie, 35A LaSalle Road, West Hartford, hosts brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Offerings include breakfast items (Belgian waffles with blueberry compote, scrambled eggs with grated Gruyere); cold selections like salads, oysters on the half shell, cheeses and French charcuterie; and family-style dishes of coq au vin, salmon and roasted sirloin. Cost is $45 for adults, $23 for children 12 and under. 860-904-6240, avertbrasserie.com.
Artisanal Burger Company, 1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester, offers a free meal for Mom. The promotion is limited to one free entrée per table. 860-644-0046, artisanalburgercompany.com.
Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley Airport, 1 Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, offers a brunch buffet with seatings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The buffet includes fruit and pastry displays, omelet station, breakfast favorites, crepe station, salads, cheese display, shrimp cocktail bar, carving station, side dishes and dessert station. Cost is $42 per adult, $15 per child under 12, and free for children under 5 (plus tax and gratuity). Reservations are required. 860-627-5311, sheratonbradley.com/mothersday.
Shell & Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, offers a special Mother's Day menu with Benedicts (short rib, crab cake, smoked ham); pappardelle with asparagus and peas, ginger crusted salmon, Maine lobster salad and rack of lamb with pomegranate glaze. Specials are priced at $10 to $26 (appetizers) and $16 and up (entrees). The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; brunch items are served until 3 p.m. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.
Vivo at Marriott Hartford Downtown, 200 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, offers a brunch buffet with seatings from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet includes stations of chilled seafood, smoked salmon, fresh fruit, European meats and cheeses, carving station, omelets and waffles, pasta, breakfast favorites, side dishes and dessert station. Cost is $39 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Vivo will also offer a children's buffet. Children under 10 dine for half price. Reservations are required. 860-760-2333, vivohartford.com.
The m&m Bistro, 315 Trumbull St.,, Hartford, offers a brunch buffet with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potato, French toast, sliced fruit, assorted breakfast pastries, prime rib, a shrimp cocktail display, chicken and waffles and more. The restaurant will also offer $5 mimosas and Bloody Mary drink specials. Tony the Magic Man and Balloon artist will be providing entertainment for the younger crowd. Cost is $32.95 for adults and $20 for children, plus gratuity and tax. Reservations are recommended. 860-240-7222, mandmbistro.com.
Mattabesett Canoe Club, 80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, serves a buffet with reservations available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The menu includes a carving station with New York strip, a breakfast station with eggs Benedict and waffles, and hot entrees like chicken saltimbocca, seafood paella, lobster ravioli, mussels and penne a la vodka, with a dessert table. Mimosas and Bloody Marys are $5. Cost is $39 for adults, $20 for children 5 to 12, $10 for toddlers. An a la carte menu is served from 4 to 7 p.m. 860-347-9999, mattabesettcanoeclub.com.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, offers a three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with menu items like eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon or housemade crab cake with a tomato hollandaise; a veggie omelet, cinnamon apple brioche French toast, California-style steak and eggs with sliced filet mignon, and salmon Cobb salad. Cost is $44.95 for adults and $18.95 for children. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.
Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown, offers its regular menu, along with specials of sauteed lobster and shrimp with pappardelle ($30), grilled swordfish ($24) and filet mignon ($32). The restaurant will be open from noon to 8 p.m. 860-346-7096, tuscany-grill.com.
Baci Grill, 134 Berlin Road, Cromwell, hosts a buffet with seatings from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with chef-attended omelet station, carving station with prime rib and ham, eggs Benedict, waffles and French toast and entrees of penne a la vodka, barbecue baby back ribs, baked stuffed sole and stuffed chicken breast, with a dessert display. Cost is $31 for adults; $13 for children ages 4 to 11 and free for children 3 and under. Only the buffet will be served that day. 860-613-2224, bacigrill.com.
Ideal Tavern, 142 Center St., Southington, hosts Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with specials like brioche French toast, steak and eggs, lobster Benedict, oven-roasted Scottish salmon and pan-roasted filet mignon, and dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. with special dishes like shrimp and grits, oven-roasted Rhode Island swordfish, veal Bolognese and wild mushroom ravioli. Items are priced at $7 to $35; the regular menu will not be offered that day. 860-863-5444, idealtavern.com.
Vito's by the Park, 1936 Blue Hills Ave. Ext., Windsor, serves its annual Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Offerings include omelets, antipasto, pasta, a carving station, raw bar, pastries and desserts. Cost is $39.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 10 and under. Tax, gratuity and beverages are extra. A special prix-fixe dinner menu begins at 5 p.m. 860-285-8660, vitosct.com.
ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, offers a "grand buffet" for Mother's Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with salad, yogurt parfaits, four-cheese macaroni and cheese, house-smoked Arctic char, Amish chicken, whole roast beef tenderloin, charcuterie and cheese and assorted desserts. Cost is $55 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under. 860-722-5161, ontwenty.com.
The Rockin Chicken, 476 Franklin Ave., Hartford, is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and offers specials in addition to the regular menu, like beef seco ($13.99) and seafood picante served over linguini ($16.99). 860-244-2536, therockinchicken.com.
Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers a three-course menu from noon to 8 p.m. Entrée choices include duck confit, braised short ribs, pan-seared salmon, grilled pork loin, spring risotto and pan-seared Maryland crab cakes. Cost is $46.95 (plus tax, gratuity and beverages) for adults; $15.95 for children 10 and younger and free for children under 3. 860-651-1908, metrobis.com.
The Cottage, 256 Post Road East, Westport, offers a $45 prix-fixe menu with choice of appetizer and entree from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A sample menu features dishes like white miso buttered Maine lobster, halibut baked in fig leaves and lamb roasted in harissa with aromatic stone fruits. 203-557-3701, thecottagewestport.com/menu/mothers-day.
Market Place Kitchen + Bar hosts multicourse Mother's Day brunches at its restaurants in Avon (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), Danbury (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Woodbury (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Menus are $45 at each location and feature entrees like steak and eggs, blackened Gulf shrimp tacos, grilled Cajun-spiced salmon, sesame-crusted ahi tuna and a Kobe beef brunch burger. markethospitalitygroup.com.
Arugula Bistro, 953 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, is open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Brunch specials include shakshuka, crepes with roasted banana, Dutch baby apple pancake, freshly baked popover with scrambled eggs, smoked salmon flatbread and crab and asparagus frittata. Reservations are recommended. 860-561-4888, arugula-bistro.com.
Avon Country Deli, 136 Simsbury Road, Avon, runs Mother's Day breakfast specials on May 12, 13 and 14, including waffles on a stick rolled in Nutella, crab cake Benedict, cannoli crepes and a turkey sausage, spinach and goat cheese omelet with fruit and yogurt parfait. Dishes are priced at $8.95 to $12.95. 860-676-2866, avoncountrydeli.com.
Costa Del Sol, 901 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, is open from 1 to 6 p.m. and offers Mother's Day specials ($7 to $33) including leek and potato soup, seafood salad in gazpacho vinaigrette, paella especial and halibut a la plancha with yellow tomato saffron coulis. 860-296-1714, costadelsolrestaurant.net.
@ the Barn, 17 E. Granby Road, Granby, offers brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with prix-fixe menu options, including a drink, entree and breakfast bread basket for $22 or appetizer, entree, drink and bread basket for $32. Entree selections include a lobster omelet, Florentine and steak Benedicts; others are available for an upcharge. 860-413-3888, atthebarngranby.com.
Popover Bistro & Bakery, 928 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers its regular menu in addition to food and drink specials. Brunch hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 860-413-2392, popovercafe.com.
INDIA, 54 Memorial Road, West Hartford, will debut a new full menu on Mother's Day with dishes like shaam savera (gluten free spinach & paneer croquette with tomato honey sauce, $12); bhel poori (turmeric and spiced rice puffs, $8) and shrimp moilee (turmeric tempered shrimp with spiced coconut sauce,$22). Ladies will enjoy one complimentary pink mimosa. INDIA's normal business hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 860-726-4103, indiawesthartford.com.
The Cafe at Middlebury Consignment, 1365 Whittemore Road, Middlebury, begins Mother's Day seatings at 11:30 a.m., featuring its regular lunch menu in addition to specials like a lemon and tarragon lobster roll, New England crab cakes, prime rib baguette, Thai poached salmon over Asian noodle salad and Tuscan peach rosemary chicken salad. Drinks include champagne cocktails, peach and raspberry sangria and a signature Bloody Mary. 203-528-0130, middleburyconsignment.com.