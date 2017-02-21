Mardi Gras Food, Drink Celebrations In Connecticut

Laissez les bons temps rouler like you're in New Orleans this Fat Tuesday, without leaving Connecticut. All Mardi Gras restaurant and bar specials are available Feb. 28 unless otherwise noted.

Black-eyed Sally's, 350 Asylum St., Hartford, offers festivities all day long: a $13.95 all-you-can-eat "Southern feast" lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; happy hour specials on Hurricanes and Abita beer and complimentary "Cajun vittles" from 4 to 6 p.m.; and music by River City Slim & the Zydeco Hogs starting at 7:30 p.m. ($5 cover.) The nighttime fun includes stilt walkers, face painting and beads. 860-278-RIBS, blackeyedsallys.com.

Nat Hayden's, 144B Broad St., Windsor, serves Mardi Gras specials of jambalaya, shrimp and grits and hush puppies, along with a different fish special every day during Lent. 860-298-8955, haydensrealbbq.com.

Hog River Brewing, 1429 Park St., Hartford, celebrates a few days early on Feb. 25 with New Orleans-influenced food from the Truffles food truck and French 75's Dixieland jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. 860-206-2119, hogriverbrewing.com.

The New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol, hosts a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 25, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight featuring music, dancing, food, bourbon and wine tastings, and beads. Entertainment includes a dinner catered by 457 Mason Jar (BYOB) in Bristol, a raffle, face painters, temporary tattooing, balloons and magic, $50 per person, at 860-585-5411 and by Feb. 20. Prepaid tables of eight available. thecarouselmuseum.org

Savoy Pizzeria and Craft Bar, 32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, celebrates Fat Tuesday with food specials, including gumbo, wood-fired dirty Cajun rice, wood-fired spicy nduja chicken wings, sausage and pulled chicken jambalaya and muffuletta, and drinks: $5 Sazeracs, $5 Hurricanes and $1 ponies. Happy hour runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. 860-969-1000, savoypizzeria.com.

Wood-n-Tap's seasonal Mardi Gras menu offers specials like gumbo, fried crawfish, Cajun flatbread, po'boys with catfish or crawfish, jambalaya and etouffee. woodntap.com.

Fleming's, 44 S. Main St., West Hartford, hosts a Fat Tuesday New Orleans-themed cocktail dinner at 6:30 p.m. Courses include open-faced oyster po'boy, tomato terrine, crawfish gumbo, "Bourbon Street" Wagyu strip and "strawberry ravioli" with drinks like French 75, bourbon Julep, Sazerac and Ramos gin fizz. Cost is $95 per guest plus tax and gratuity. 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.

b Restaurant (Plan B Burger Bar,) 138 Park Road, West Hartford, offers Cajun-inspired Mardi Gras food and drink specials from Feb. 23 to 28. On Fat Tuesday, the party kicks off at 5 p.m. with Mardi Gras swag (costumes welcome.) Special menu items include shrimp and andouille gumbo, alligator nuggets, crispy popcorn crawfish, spicy crab dip, oyster po'boy sliders, muffuletta burger, barbecue shrimp over red beans and rice, beignets and bread pudding with whiskey sauce. 860-231-1199, burgersbeerbourbon.com.

Cure, 55 Mill St., Unionville, offers New Orleans-inspired food specials, including gumbo, cheddar corn bread, popcorn alligator, fried oysters, roasted pork belly, oyster po'boy and crab beignets ($5 to $16.) The bar features themed cocktails like Hurricanes, Sazeracs, Cajun Bloody Marys and daiquiris. 860-321-7821, curerestaurantct.com.