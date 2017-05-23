Butchers & Bakers Keeps Its Cocktails Classic

So much of Butchers & Bakers' menu is a return to scratch-cooking basics — meat and fish butchered in-house, freshly baked breads and pastries, housemade charcuterie — that it makes sense its cocktails also lean toward classic themes.

The newest addition to the Locals 8 Restaurant Group (b Restaurants, Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe, The Half Door) opened in April at The Exchange in Farmington.

"We want to go back to the genesis of things," says Kevin Watson, executive chef and vice president of operations. "Not that mixology isn't fantastic, but I don't want to do 25-minute cocktails. Let's go back to where it all started, classics, some local partners and fresh products and just improve on it."

Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant La Carveda pisco, with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup angostura bitters and egg whites. La Carveda pisco, with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup angostura bitters and egg whites. (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant)

Ten featured cocktails ($9 to $11) are traditional favorites: a Moscow Mule with Tito's vodka served in the requisite copper mug, a mojito with Flor de Cana rum, a Sazerac with Redemption Rye, whiskey smash with Rebel Yell bourbon, a rum swizzle and a frothy Pisco sour. The "When There's Smoke" features Xicaru silver mezcal with Combier orange liqueur, lemon and egg whites.

Guests also enjoy the "Marjorie," a "natural" margarita with Cazadores reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime, and other cocktails on draft, like a red sangria and the Moscow Maid with Tito's vodka and rosemary-infused lemonade.

Locals 8 partner Shawn Skehan say the beer selection is carefully chosen as well, with food pairing and alcohol levels in mind.

Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Whiskey Smash, made with minted lemonade, shaved ice and Rebel Yell bourbon; and a Rum Swizzle, made with pineapple and orange juices, grenadine and angostura bitters. Whiskey Smash, made with minted lemonade, shaved ice and Rebel Yell bourbon; and a Rum Swizzle, made with pineapple and orange juices, grenadine and angostura bitters. (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant)

"We want the beverages to go with the food, instead of blowing your palate out," he says.

A new Sunday brunch features cocktails with $20 "bottomless" options, like white grapefruit mimosas and bellinis, and a Bloody Mary bar ($12) with custom mixes and toppings.

Butchers & Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave., Farmington, is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 860-470-7414, butchersandbakers.com.