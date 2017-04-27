Food & Drink

Juleps And Southern Comfort For Derby Day Parties In CT

These Connecticut spots are hosting Kentucky Derby parties with mint juleps, fancy hats and all the action surrounding the "most exciting two minutes in sports." All events are May 6 unless otherwise noted.

The Hops Company, 77 Sodom Lane, Derby, hosts a Kentucky Derby party starting at noon, with loaded Bloody Marys and bottomless cider mimosas until 3 p.m. Starting at 3, there will be live music, cornhole and a pony and pint foot race at 4 p.m. The winner of the 5 p.m. crazy hat contest wins a Stella bistro set. 203-734-1616, thehopscompany.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino hosts a Derby party in its Grand Ballroom starting at 10 a.m. with large-screen TVs, betting windows, hat contest and live table games. Make a minimum $50 bet and receive a free Derby glass, buffet and mint julep. At the Ultimate Race Book, enjoy reserved seating, a program and hat, and advance wagering starting May 5. foxwoods.com.

Bobby V's, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, hosts a Kentucky Derby party with mint juleps and prizes for best hat and best dressed. Reservations are strongly encouraged and parties need to arrive no later than 3 p.m; patio seating is first-come, first-serve. Must be at least 18 to enter the restaurant on Derby Day. 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

All b Restaurant (formerly Plan B) locations will host Derby Day parties starting at 11 a.m. with $8 Four Roses bourbon mint juleps, Kentucky-inspired food (country ham and biscuits, Hot Brown turkey burgers) and contests for best hat and best-dressed. burgersbeerbourbon.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts a Derby party with mint juleps and Derby-themed cocktails, along with Kentucky Hot Brown sandwiches and bourbon pudding. The event features music by Wild Hearts and competitions for best hat and attire. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Max Downtown, 185 Asylum St., Hartford, hosts a Derby party starting at 5 p.m. with Woodford Reserve bourbon beverages, passed hors d'oeuvres, a buffet dinner and a best hat contest. The first 80 people to reserve will receive a commemorative Woodford Reserve julep cup. Tickets are $39. 860-522-2530, maxdowntown.com.

Max's Oyster Bar, 964 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a special menu of Derby food and drink from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the bar only, including $6 mint juleps and other Bulleit bourbon cocktails and $6 snacks (Kentucky hot brown sliders, Bulleit-glazed chicken wings, pimento cheese sandwich, BBQ grilled oysters and shrimp and grits.) 860-236-6299, maxsoysterbar.com.

Park & Oak Restaurant, 14 Oakwood Ave., West Hartford, offers its full menu of Southern comfort food (with highlights like a pimento cheese sandwich and fried chicken and waffles) and special drinks like the Kentucky Buck ($9) and Southern Julep ($10). "Gates" open at noon. 860-244-2536, parkandoakrestaurant.com.

The North House, 1 Nod Road, Avon, will air the Derby on every TV in its tavern, along with specials like $6 mint juleps, Kentucky Hot Brown sandwiches, bourbon brined pork, and half-off all Kentucky bourbons. 860-404-5951, thenorthhouse.com.

Cask Republic hosts Derby parties at its locations in New Haven, South Norwalk and Stamford starting at 5 p.m., with bourbon flights, juleps and a prosecco toast to kick off the race. Gift cards will be awarded for gift cards to the Most Dapper Dressed male and Best Hat for the women. caskrepublic.com.

