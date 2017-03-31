Kathie Lee Gifford Brings Her Wines To Max's Oyster Bar

Kathie Lee Gifford, co-host of NBC's "Today Show," visited Max's Oyster Bar in West Hartford Friday for "The Wines of Gifft," a special (sold out!) Max Lunch Club event hosted by the restaurant and Gifford's Gifft Wines.

Gifford's warm persona shone bright as she greeted the 150 lunch guests, saying, "I'm not a wine expert, but I'm an expert in what I love."

Gifford's wines — created with Scheid Family Wines of Monterey, California — were paired with a menu by the restaurant's executive chef Hunter Morton.

"You know, I've been in this business over 50 years, I started working as a kid, and I still have that, you know, that classic 'what if nobody shows up thing.' All these years later," said Gifford, who graciously invited this Java reporter to sit with her and try a glass of Gifft Chardonnay.

"You know, you learn to never take anything for granted. People are busy, people have a lot of stuff going on in their lives...So anytime that somebody chooses to be with me and take the time out, I am just honored."

The food during the event had as much star power as the guest of honor. Course one, a tuna tapenade crostini, was paired with a Gifft Pinot Grigio, Monterey County, 2016; the second course, chowder-stuffed cherrystone clams, was paired with Gifft Chardonnay, Monterey

County, 2014; the third, a Stonington royal red shrimp salad, was paired with Gifft Rose, Monterey County, 2016; and the fourth course, an herb-grilled Colorado Lamb chop with mint pea potato puree and honey-roasted baby carrots, was paired with a Gifft Red Blend, Monterey County, 2015.

Guests at the Lunch Club event included Jackie Iacovazzi, Joan Barrieau, Marie Flaherty and Sharon Gualtieri, all of Glastonbury; Sergio Martinez of J. Gilberts in Glastonbury; and Kim Cardwell of Glastonbury.

Gifford says her best decision was to partner with the Scheid Family Vineyards: "They are extraordinary. They care about their name and their reputation every bit as much as I care about mine. They do extraordinary wines."

And if you're looking for Gifft Wines (there are four), stop by Gillette Ridge Wine & Spirits in Bloomfield, who partnered with Max's Oyster Bar for the event. Gillette Ridge's wine manager Laurie Kablik, on hand at the lunch, said they just started carrying Gifft Wines a week ago.