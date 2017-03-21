Hartford Baking Opens Second Cafe In West Hartford

Hartford Baking Company fans will have the opportunity to enjoy carbs and caffeine in two West Hartford ZIP codes as of this week.

The cafe and bakery officially opens its second outpost, this one in West Hartford Center, on Wednesday at 7 a.m., welcoming guests to its two-floor space at 965 Farmington Ave. The new location features the European-style breads, coffee, pastries and sandwiches for which the brand has become known, but with expanded offerings.

New menu items include avocado toast, with thinly sliced avocado presented on buttered, griddled, batard bread; a lox plate, with toasted bagel, shaved red onion and hard-boiled egg, and a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado and salsa (with a gluten-free wrap option available). A vegan grain bowl offers quinoa, farro, baby spinach, pickled veggies and blanched broccolini with wasabi tahini dressing.

Scott Kluger, Hartford Baking's founder and president, describes the new location as a cafe atmosphere, "a place to hang out." The West Hartford Center space seats 50 to 60, and its second-floor dining room area may be used for special attractions like live music, pop-up dining events or private parties, he said.

Hartford Baking opened its original space in 2010 at 625 New Park Ave. in the town's Elmwood section. After three years in business, Kluger and his team also opened a separate production facility in Bloomfield to handle larger-scale baking for both retail and wholesale purposes.

"This is a way to get the brand more visibility," Kluger says of the new location. "This will probably change the entire company; ... this may result in more traffic to New Park. We're excited about getting a whole new group of customers."

Kluger plans an official grand opening on Farmington Avenue sometime in May, he says, after which the cafe will introduce beer and wine, small plates (including cheese and charcuterie,) bar snacks, a happy hour and later evening hours.

Hartford Baking Company will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 860-570-1579 and hartfordbaking.com.