Greenwich Wine & Food Festival Returns Sept. 21-22

The Greenwich Wine and Food Festival presented by Serendipity Magazine returns Sept. 21 and 22, promising fine food and drink, appearances by celebrity chefs and top local culinary talent and live music at the waterfront Roger Sherman Baldwin Park.

Small Bites: Dining News And Events »

Celebrity chefs and TV personalities Daniel Boulud, Kathie Lee Gifford, Alex Guarnaschelli, Adam Richman and Scott Conant are among the special guests, and will be part of book signings, kitchen stage demos and other appearances.

An opening night Master Chef Dinner honors Guarnaschelli with Conant and Richman as special guests, with a meal prepared by 18 award-winning chefs. The grand tasting on Sept. 22, from 12:30 to 10 p.m., features tastings from 150 food and beverage vendors and other culinary festivities, with an evening performance by country star Tim McGraw.

Tickets start at $210. The event will benefit multiple charitable organizations, including the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Town of Greenwich Parks & Recreation Foundation and Ment’or. Information: serendipitysocial.com/greenwich-wine-food.