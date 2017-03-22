Newington's GoldBurgers To Open Breakfast, Lunch Diner Next Door

The team behind Newington's favorite offbeat burger joint is looking to branch out and conquer the morning meal.

Later this summer, GoldBurgers owner Matt Crowley plans to open 5 And Dime, a breakfast and lunch eatery, next door to his popular fast-casual restaurant known for its creative burgers and hot dogs. The new spot will take over space occupied by a former law office at 1100 Main St.

Crowley describes 5 and Dime's concept as "diner-style breakfast, deli-style lunch," with egg dishes, egg sandwiches, breakfast pastries and lunchtime items like salads and deli sandwiches with house-roasted meats like turkey and roast beef. He says he hopes to open 5 and Dime by Aug. 1.

"We'll do what we know, keep it small like we are," he says. "We can't get any better for a location."

GoldBurgers owner Matt Crowley, left, and chef Tim Marotto say 5 and Dime, which they hope to open by Aug. 1, will server "diner-style breakfast, deli-style lunch."

5 and Dime will have also an assortment of grab-and-go options, and Crowley and chef Tim Marotto say they're hoping to capture Newington diners looking for convenient fare.

"We want America to stop running on Dunkin'," Marotto says, laughing.

The new space will have about 25 seats, including counter seating, with design featuring wood, concrete and metal.

"It will have a different look than GoldBurgers, which is more family-oriented," Crowley says. "This will look more refined, natural."

The new restaurant's menu will have similar price points to GoldBurgers, where burgers and sandwiches are $5 to $9, hot dogs are $2.50 to $5 and sides like fries and onion rings are $3 to $7.50, Crowley says.

The new space allows for a shared prep kitchen that would benefit both restaurants, and Crowley hopes to launch breakfast and lunch catering options.

GoldBurgers, 1096 Main St., Newington, is a popular fast-casual restaurant known for its creative burgers and hot dogs. (Nick Caito, Special to The Courant) (Nick Caito, Special to The Courant)

In its eight years in Newington, GoldBurgers has become known for its quirky sandwiches and chalkboard specials (burgers topped with fried mac and cheese squares, duck Reuben tacos, General Tso roast pork with kimchi and mango basil sauce) thanks to innovative ideas from Marotto and crew. Crowley expects 5 and Dime's menu to be smaller and more traditional, at least to start.

"We'll grow the menu organically, sort of like how we did here," he says.

Visit GoldBurgers on Facebook and on Instagram (@goldburgersct) to follow updates on 5 and Dime.