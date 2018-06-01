Rosé Day Brunch At Fleming's June 9

It’s rosé all day at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on June 9 — or at least through mid-day. A special Rosé Day brunch starting at 11:30 a.m. features four courses paired with rosé wines from Italy, France and Oregon.

The menu:

Lemon hot cakes with dehydrated Campari tomatoes, honey-whipped ricotta, mint (paired with Tomaresca Calafuria Salento)

Mushroom toast with wild mushroom crema, mushroom deluxe, fried egg, shaved pecorino romano, truffle oil (paired with Erath Oregon rosé of pinot noir)

Surf and turf Benedict (tenderloin of beef, spinach mornay, espelette hollandaise, cornmeal fried soft shell crab, sun-dried tomato remoulade, tabasco bacon jam, poached eggs, summer vegetable hash) paired with Château Bonnet Rosé Bordeaux

Nutella s’mores with panna cotta, berry chutney, house-made granola (paired with Fleurs de Prairie rosé Côtes de Provence)

Cost is $59. Fleming’s is at 860-676-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.