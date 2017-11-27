Wright's Bar & Wood-Fired Grill In Essex Closes

Restaurateur Jonathan Rapp, owner of River Tavern and OTTO Pizza in Chester, has decided to close his Wright’s Bar & Wood-Fired Grill in the Centerbrook village in the town of Essex, according to an email from the restaurant group.

“With great sadness and reluctance, I have decided to close Wright's as of today, Nov. 27,” he wrote. “I and my wonderful staff will be directing all of our efforts towards restoring River Tavern to its place as the area's best restaurant and continuing the simple excellence at OTTO.”

“To that end I will be returning to the kitchen at River Tavern full time. While this is a great disappointment for me and represents the loss of two years of hard work and personal sacrifice, I am hopeful that in time things will work out positively. I could not be prouder of my staff and regret terribly the loss of employment for some of them. Also, I am grateful for the longtime support from all of you, our customers. I hope that you will understand and continue to enjoy River Tavern and OTTO in the future.”

Rapp first opened Wright’s in May 2016 as "a vibrant take on the traditional steakhouse," featuring locally-sourced vegetables and herbs, meats and seafood. The restaurant rebranded as Wright’s Bar & Wood-Fired Grill in February, featuring new décor and a new menu with lower pricing, geared more toward family dining.