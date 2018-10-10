WeHa Whiskey Festival Returns Oct. 13

The sixth annual WeHa Whiskey Festival presented by Maximum Beverage returns to the Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

The event features samples of 200 types of bourbons, whiskeys, scotches and other spirits from around the world, and the club provides catered food, including passed hors d'oeuvres carving stations and a mac and cheese bar.

General admission tickets are $99; designated driver tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Camp Courant. wehawhiskey.com.

