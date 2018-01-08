UConn Hosts Culinary Olympics With 'Top Chef' Contestant As Judge

‘Top Chef” contestant Tyler Anderson, chef-owner of Millwright’s Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury and co-owner of The Cook and the Bear in West Hartford, will serve as a judge at UConn’s 18th Culinary Olympics Jan. 9.

The annual event, hosted by UConn’s Department of Dining Services, begins at 8:30 a.m. with a recipe contest and cooking and baking demonstrations. Its popular “Boiling Point” competition, modeled after “Chopped” and “Iron Chef America,” begins at 12:30 p.m. All events take place in the Rome Commons Ballroom on the university’s South Campus. The public is welcome to watch the competitions.

Teams of three UConn chefs representing nine dining facilities will compete in tightly timed cooking competitions using a box of mystery ingredients and a few minor items from the pantry, according to a news release. Winners will be selected based on creativity, cooking techniques, use of the mystery ingredients and the taste and textures of their creations.

Anderson, who was eliminated from “Top Chef” on the Dec. 28 episode, will judge the Boiling Point competition alongside Christopher Prosperi, chef-owner of Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury and novelist Rand Richards Cooper, a longtime New York Times food critic and travel writer.

Information: dining.uconn.edu.