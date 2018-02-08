Chef Tyler Anderson To Open Porrón & Piña At Goodwin Hotel

Just a few months after his competitive run on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Tyler Anderson is embracing a new adventure: bringing Spanish flair to Hartford’s Goodwin Hotel.

The chef-owner of Millwright’s in Simsbury and co-owner of The Cook and the Bear in West Hartford will take over the food and beverage operations at the hotel, opening the Spanish-themed Porrón & Piña in the spaces formerly occupied by Harlan Brasserie and Side Bar.

The new concept is slated for a mid-April opening, Anderson says, after renovations and cosmetic changes are complete.

Harlan Brasserie, which debuted in May 2017 as the revamped Goodwin reopened, closed six months later in November. At the time, Goodwin partners Randy Salvatore and Charles Mallory said they saw a need for a “completely different” concept, saying in a statement that they were “very excited about the new concept and the new operator because of his culinary expertise and commitment to the local community."

That operator was Anderson, in tandem with business partner A.J. Aurrichio, who have years of hotel restaurant experience between them. Anderson says they weren’t actively looking to open a new restaurant when they were approached about the idea, with The Cook and the Bear still in its first few months of operation and “Top Chef” preparing to air in December. “But the opportunity [to be in Hartford] was so cool that it was something we couldn’t pass up,” he says.

"The partners of the Goodwin Hotel are thrilled to welcome Chef Tyler Anderson and his team to the restaurant associated with the historic Goodwin Hotel," Mallory said in a statement this week. "We have every confidence that the iconic beauty and location will lend to Tyler's flair for excellence in the culinary world."

Restaurant Porrón (named for a traditional Spanish wine pitcher) will take over the Harlan Brasserie space, featuring modern Spanish-style cuisine with traditional preparations and New England influence. A “ham bar” with five different varieties — jamon iberico and jamon Serrano, American pit ham, American prosciutto and house-cured hams — will be a focal point, as guests can watch chefs assemble platters of cheeses and charcuterie.

The menu will specialize in traditional tapas-style dining, but Restaurant Porrón will also serve heartier plates, like paellas and grilled meats and fish with a la carte sides and vegetables. A sample menu offers pinxtos (snacks) for $4 to $5; tapas for $6 to $18 and grilled items for $21 to $45.

Chris Bateman, who previously served as executive chef at Harlan Brasserie, will be executive chef at Restaurant Porrón. Vanessa Tosi, a manager at The Cook and the Bear, will join the team in Hartford as the restaurant’s general manager, and Heather Schold, as catering and sales director for the hotel and for Anderson’s operations team, will handle event planning.

Patrick Raycraft | Courant file photo Porrón & Piña will take over the spaces formerly occupied by Harlan Brasserie and Side Bar in the Goodwin Hotel on Haynes Street.

Tim Cabral of Ordinary in New Haven will lend his cocktail expertise to the restaurant’s beverage program. Bar Piña (Spanish for “pineapple,” a symbol of hospitality) will take over the Goodwin’s Side Bar lounge space at the corner of Haynes and Asylum Streets, with classic, modern and Spanish-themed cocktails and housemade elements like vermouth and bitters. The bar and the restaurant will have a wine list heavy on Spanish selections, with 50 to 60 wines available by the glass.

“The style of food is wildly different than what I’m doing at my other restaurants,” says Anderson. He’s drawn inspiration from regular visits to Spain, indulging in the food, wine and culture. “We just want to make [Porrón & Piña] warm and fun, the spirit of the Spanish dining experience.”

In the mornings, Bar Piña will have a different setup: a coffee shop with baked goods handled by Kristin Eddy, the pastry chef for Millwright’s and The Cook and The Bear. Eddy says she plans sweet treats like fresh doughnuts, scones and biscuits, and she’ll produce small-plate style desserts for Restaurant Porrón. (She’ll also continue to oversee the pastry production for the restaurants in Simsbury and West Hartford.)

The shop, which will likely be open from 6:30 to 11 a.m. to capture hotel guests and Hartford business traffic, will offer a full coffee program with products from Giv in Canton, along with fresh juices and breakfast sandwiches.

Anderson says he and his team would “love” for Porrón & Piña to become a destination, attracting travelers and Hartford locals alike as well as diners from around the state.

“The opportunity to really put something cool in downtown Hartford, and really help with the revitalization here, was a huge, huge thing for us,” he says.

The team is currently booking and operating all events within the Goodwin Hotel. They are also working to receive accreditation to create a hospitality and culinary management school within the hotel, selecting students to develop skills through practical experience.

Information: facebook.com/porronandpina ; instagram.com/porronandpina.