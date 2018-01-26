Super Bowl 2018 LII: Catering And Party Options

No matter who you’re rooting for in Super Bowl LII — the Patriots or the Eagles — you’ll win the party with these catering and takeout options from local restaurants — everything from wings, nachos and pizzas to raw bar, lobster and Indian delicacies. (Most restaurants require advance orders.) Or, if you’d rather be out and about watching the game, local bars and restaurants also are offering parties and special menus.

J. Timothy's, 143 New Britain Ave., Plainville, encourages early ordering for its signature wings in original Buffalo, honey gold barbecue, teriyaki and sweet red chili flavors (also available "dirt-style" fried and sauced, then fried and sauced again). On Super Bowl weekend, the restaurant's full menu is available for takeout on Friday, Feb. 2; and buckets of wings only (35-40 pieces) on Feb. 3 and 4. “Cold wing” packs are available, with sauce on the side and reheating instructions. 860-747-6813 andjtimothys.com/superbowl2018/.

The former Plan B Burger Bar, now b Restaurants, offers platters of mini burgers and cheeseburgers, jumbo American nachos, chicken wings and chicken tenders, priced at $20 to $45. Orders must be submitted by Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. to guarantee availability. burgersbeerbourbon.com/big-game-catering.

Republic and Republic at the Linden in Bloomfield and Hartford offer Super Bowl takeout options like wings ($50 for 50 or $90 for 100), nachos ($25; $30 with chicken), mac and cheese, burgers, hummus and naan platters and Philly cheesesteak sliders. Orders must be placed by Jan. 31. republicct.com/super-bowl-take-out-menu.

The Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers a Super Bowl carryout package for $125 (feeds 5 to 7 people.) The package includes 3 pounds of Berkshire pulled pork, 24 charcoal-roasted chicken wings, 12 chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates, 12 smoked salmon deviled eggs, 12 Martin’s potato slider buns, 2 quarts of Carolina cabbage and fennel slaw and a pint each of pickles, Kansas City sweet BBQ sauce and Texas pepper BBQ sauce. Upgrade to brisket or pastrami for an extra $20 per pound. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance; pickup is Feb. 4 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The restaurant is closed for dinner service that night. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com.

Bobby V’s, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, offers 50 wings for $55 and 100 wings for $100. All orders come with choice of sauce or dry rub, celery sticks, blue cheese or ranch. Orders must be placed by Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. and picked up on game day between noon and 4 p.m. 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

Artisanal Burger Company, 1436 Pleasant Valley Rd., Manchester, offers a "Game Day Party Pack" for $99, with a dozen smoked wings (choice of sauce); one quart spinach artichoke dip with corn tortillas, 1 1/2 pounds of smoked pulled pork with 8 potato rolls, two jumbo pretzels with mustard, a dozen sliders, two quarts of mac and cheese and one quart of cole slaw. Mix and match options (wings, sliders, bourbon bacon meatballs, mac and cheese bites and more) are priced at $7 to $36. Orders must be placed by Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. and picked up by 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. 860-644-0046, artisanalburgercompany.com.

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill’s New Haven and Fairfield locations offer a takeout package with chips, salsa and guacamole; build-your-own beef chile nachos, Hatch green chile stew, Southwestern empanadas and margarita mix. Cost is $55 for 8 guests; $95 for 15 guests. Add a half-pan of mac and cheese for $25. Orders must be placed by Jan. 31 to be picked up on game day. 271 Crown St., New Haven, 203-777-7700; 2070 Post Road, Fairfield. 203-955-1643 and geronimobarandgrill.com.

Max a Mia, 70 East Main St., Avon, offers salads, pasta trays, panini platters, meatball sliders, Tuscan chicken wings, stone pies, N.Y.-style cheesecake and tiramisu. Items range from $15 to $65. Orders require 48 hours notice. 860-677-6299 and maxrestaurantgroup.com/amia.

Max Burger in West Hartford and Longmeadow, Mass., offers a $99 game day party pack (feeds 6 to 8 people) with sliders, BBQ chicken wings, pulled pork with potato rolls, mac and cheese, artichoke dip and coleslaw. Other items include candied bacon lollipops, house-smoked barbecue ribs and Texas chili, priced at $7 to $36. Orders must be placed by Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. and picked up before 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. 860-232-3300 (West Hartford); 413-798-0101 (Longmeadow); maxrestaurantgroup.com/burger.

Max Fish, 110 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, offers oysters, clams, bacon-wrapped scallops, colossal shrimp cocktail, Baltimore-style shrimp cocktail, lobster salad sliders, mini crab cakes, arancini, seafood stuffed mushrooms, empanadas, king crab legs and more. Items are priced by piece ($1.75 to $5.50.) Orders must be placed by Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. and picked up by 3 p.m. on game day. 860-652-3474, maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish.

Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar, 32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, offers wood-fired wings (one or two dozen); meatball sliders, a choice of two pizzas and a growler of Brewtus Maximus ale, an antipasto platter for 10 people and Savoy primavera or Caesar salad (feeds 10.) Items are priced at $6 to $40. Savoy is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. 860-969-1000, maxrestaurantgroup.com/savoy.

Max Amore, 140 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, offers assorted stone pies ($14 to 18), baked pastas ($45 to $50, feeds 6 to 8 people) wings ($10 per dozen) and stromboli ($15.) 860-659-2819, maxrestaurantgroup.com/amore.

Blackstone Irish Pub, 1678 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington, offers catering with options like wings, stuffed breads, soft pretzels, buffalo chicken nachos, sandwich platters and half- and full pans of entrees. 860-863-5850, blackstoneirishpub.com.