Stony Creek To Open Foxwoods Brewery

Branford-based Stony Creek Brewery will open a brewpub at Foxwoods Resort Casino this summer, representatives for the casino announced Tuesday.

The two-floor, 7,100-square-foot space next to the Fox Theater will have seating for more than 300 guests, according to a news release. The ground floor will feature a beer garden and a brew deck with a view into the brewhouse, and the second floor will offer a Southern California-themed cocktail bar, a stage for live entertainment and an elevated banquet table overlooking the property. The brewery will also serve food.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver a true local beer experience to our guests and we have a tremendous in-state partner in Stony Creek Brewery,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ senior vice president of resort operations and developments. “Stony Creek Brewery will be a unique, exciting attraction that we believe will be a hit with loyal Foxwoods guests.”

“Over the last year we have forged a strong relationship with Foxwoods Resort Casino,” said Stony Creek founder Ed Crowley Sr. “They have shown a genuine belief in the importance of supporting local craft beer. Stony Creek Brewery at Foxwoods will offer the same comforts our guests experience at our home brewery in Branford complete with a beer garden, five barrel operating brewing system and second floor beer cocktail lounge. We are creating a truly one of a kind space that will be a premier destination for beer enthusiasts.”

Stony Creek brewmaster Andy Schwartz will lead the team in charge of beer production and innovation, according to the statement. The brewery space will offer multiple high-definition TVs, family-style and communal seating and a gift shop.

Learn more about the brewery project at foxwoods.com/Stony-Creek.