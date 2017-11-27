The Sloppy Waffle Expands To Bloomfield

The Sloppy Waffle in Newington, which has earned raves for its specialty Liege-style Belgian waffles, omelettes, oversized pancakes and sandwiches, is expanding to Bloomfield.

The restaurant’s second location celebrates its official opening at 695 Park Ave. Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 a.m. A grand opening ceremony with ribbon cutting will be from 4 to 8 p.m.

Owner Luz Ramos, who opened the Newington restaurant in the spring of 2013, chose Bloomfield for the expansion because of its easy access to several surrounding towns. The new location will have seating for 83 guests.

The Sloppy Waffle’s Liege waffles are made from a yeast-raised dough, which contains pearl sugar made from beets. During the baking process, the bits of sugar caramelize, forming a sweet, crunchy coating on the surface of the waffle. They’re enhanced with sweet toppings like strawberries and cream, bananas Foster and cookies and cream, along with savory options: bacon, sausage and the signature Sloppy Waffle, with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage bits, melted American cheese and an optional drizzle of maple syrup.

In addition to breakfast items like egg sandwiches, The Sloppy Waffle also features chicken and waffles, with all-natural chicken, maple syrup, powdered sugar and potato chips, and a “Spicy Jeff” sandwich with Southern fried chicken, an egg any style, maple syrup and hot sauce. All sandwiches, including specialty half-pound burgers, are available on waffles serving as bread.

The Bloomfield menu, which mirrors the one in Newington, features all-natural and organic ingredients, Ramos said. Many gluten-free options are available, including gluten-free waffles.

The Sloppy Waffle will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (closed Mondays.) Cash only; ATM is on site. 860-216-6087, thesloppywaffle.com.