Sally's Apizza Makes Eater's '38 Essential Restaurants' List

Sally’s Apizza, a New Haven landmark, has been named to Eater’s list of “America’s 38 Essential Restaurants.”

Eater’s national critic Bill Addison released his annual list this week, the result of 32 weeks of travel and over 500 meals in 36 cities.

“In polarizing times, these places don’t just exemplify culinary excellence — they foster hospitality and pleasure and purpose in their communities,” he wrote. “They show us who we are and who we can be.”

Addison praised the Wooster Street pizzeria, which opened in 1938, as “the finest of the town’s legendary pie shops.” “The crust (a definitive nexus of bready and crackery), the sauce (pure tomato tang), and the cheese (spare, and yet somehow ample) fuse into utter glory,” he wrote.

Sally’s is just one of two New England restaurants on Addison’s 2017 list. The other, Eventide Oyster Bar in Portland, Maine, is noted as an “Eater Hall of Fame restaurant, on this list for three consecutive years.”

In early October, The Daily Meal named Sally’s as No. 8 on its 2017 “101 Best Pizzas in America” list. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, its longtime Wooster Street rival, landed at No. 1.