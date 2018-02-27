New Owners Of Sally's Apizza Announced; Free Pizza Wednesday

Lineage Hospitality has been announced as the new owner of iconic New Haven pizzeria Sally’s Apizza, which was sold in December.

The pizzeria celebrates its grand re-opening at 237 Wooster St. Wednesday, and the first 80 tables to be seated starting at 3 p.m. will receive free pizza.

Previous owners Robert, Richard and Ruth Consiglio, the children of the pizzeria’s original owners Salvatore “Sally” and Flora, will remain with the restaurant indefinitely to help lead its next phase of evolution, according to a statement, to “manage operations, preserve the family's proprietary recipes and baking techniques, and maintain its high standards.”

"My family has spent a lifetime building Sally's into a strong restaurant business, and we look forward to seeing our pizza being brought to many more people," Robert “Bobby” Consiglio said in the statement. "We are very excited to bring a passionate investor group like Lineage Hospitality on board and help them share the Sally's eating experience nationally."

Lineage Hospitality is described in the statement as “an investment consortium that specializes in the acquisition and management of growth-oriented restaurants.”

In December, the Consiglios’ attorney Hugh Keefe told The Courant that the new owners planned to expand Sally’s to other locations in the United States, “with the understanding that Wooster Street in New Haven will always be the flagship of the fleet.” This week’s statement confirmed the plans, stating “the new locations will combine Sally's authentic cooking with a refreshed design concept.”

"All people should be able to enjoy this truly unique and craveable pizza," says Aaron Allen, an adviser and spokesman for Lineage Hospitality. "That's why Lineage is committed to working with the Consiglios to preserve its rich heritage and build it into a leading national pizza brand."

The pizzeria, a Wooster Street icon since 1938, has served celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Kathleen Turner, Don Rickles, Jimmy Durante and Garry Trudeau, according to the restaurant's website.

Sally’s has received many national honors for its pizza in its eight decades of business. Recently, it was named to The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America list (coming in at No. 8) and landed on Eater’s “38 Essential Restaurants” list in November.