Oyster Club Hosts 'Oyster Feed' At Stone Acres Farm

Oyster Club hosts an “Oyster Feed” afternoon farm party at Stone Acres Farm (385 North Main Street, Stonington) Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Climb The Treehouse at Oyster Club For A Summertime View Of Mystic »
Guest chefs Diego Moya and Matt Wick join Oyster Club’s James Wayman for the event, featuring oysters in several preparations (raw, roasted, steamed and stewed) and other food like clams, Grass & Bone’s housemade sausages and Stone Acres’ farm vegetables.
The event also offers open bar, hard cider and live bluegrass music by The Cornfed Dogs. Tickets are $80 plus tax and gratuity, available on
Eventbrite.
Small Bites: Dining News And Events »
The Beamhouse in Glastonbury, at The Tannery residential complex, features "finely-crafted fare" with local and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.
Deadbolt Spirits and Fare is the restaurant adjacent to the Skeleton Key escape room in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square that offers carnival-style eats and distinctive drinks.
The new casual restaurant Vintage in Colchester focuses on farm-fresh ingredients within a 30-minute radius for its burgers, tacos and vegetable plates.
Walia Ethiopian Restaurant opened in June on Main Street in downtown Manchester, offering traditional Ethiopian foods seasoned with authentic East African flavors.
