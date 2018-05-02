Five Places (Plus) To Grab Drink On The Patio In Greater Hartford

We’ve been waiting all miserable winter for this weather to arrive. With temperatures in the 80s, it’s time to dine and drink outdoors. Pull up a chair (or barstool) on one of these local patios and enjoy the sunshine.

Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo A Pink Monkey frozen cocktail from Chango Rosa in Hartford's Union Station. A Pink Monkey frozen cocktail from Chango Rosa in Hartford's Union Station. (Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo)

Chango Rosa, Hartford

Frozen rum cocktails, Latin comfort foods and an expansive patio (with a signature mural honoring Hartford historical figures as a backdrop) make Chango Rosa an ideal warm-weather destination. 1 Union Place, Hartford, 860-479-6662, changorosa.com.

Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo The 24 Carrot, a carrot juice cocktail with vodka, cardamom, honey and lemon, at Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford. The 24 Carrot, a carrot juice cocktail with vodka, cardamom, honey and lemon, at Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford. (Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo)

Light, fresh Mediterranean flavors are perfect patio dishes at this West Hartford Center space, which also features vegetable juice-based cocktails. Grab some friends and order rounds of salatim to share. 991 Farmington Ave., 860-955-0300, zoharact.com.

Stephen Dunn | Courant file photo The Jefe Caliente Margarita at Sayulita. The Jefe Caliente Margarita at Sayulita. (Stephen Dunn | Courant file photo)

Combine Sayulita's top-notch margaritas, luxurious tacos with lobster, mango and black truffle and a sun-drenched patio, and you'll think you're several time zones away from central Connecticut. 865 Main St., 860-430-9941, cantinasayulita.com.

Michael McAndrews | Courant file photo The patio at Market Grille in Manchester. The patio at Market Grille in Manchester. (Michael McAndrews | Courant file photo)

Market Grille, Manchester

Market Grille takes advantage of its hilltop view and serene setting above Buckland Street, insulated somewhat from the busy hustle of the mall. Outside, an expansive patio is complete with its own outdoor bar and a fire pit. 110 Buckland Hills Drive, 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com.

Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo Whiskey Smash and Rum Swizzle cocktails at Butchers & Bakers in Farmington. Whiskey Smash and Rum Swizzle cocktails at Butchers & Bakers in Farmington. (Suzie Hunter | Courant file photo)

Butchers & Bakers, Farmington

The restaurant at The Exchange in Farmington, by the founders of Plan B Burger Bar, features a large patio with a covered outdoor bar, ample seating and fire pits. Enjoy coal-fired pizzas, meatballs and craft cocktails while getting some fresh air. 270 Farmington Ave., 860-470-7414, butchersandbakers.com.