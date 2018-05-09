Onyx Spirits Plans Move; Will Close East Hartford Tasting Room

Onyx Spirits Company, a local producer of moonshine and aged whiskeys, announced today that its East Hartford tasting room will close in preparation for a move to a new location.

Co-founders Adam von Gootkin and Peter Kowalczyk shared the news in a message to its email subscribers Wednesday, noting that the speakeasy-style venue will welcome customers for one final weekend. The tasting room is open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., officially closing May 13.

“Our time in East Hartford has come to an end and we are currently in the process of relocating to an exciting new location that will allow us to expand production, age more whiskey, and offer an even more exciting tasting room experience!” the partners said in the message.

Von Gootkin said that plans are underway for a new space, projected to open in mid-October, but that the company was not yet ready to share specifics.

“It’s going to be pretty unique for the state of Connecticut; we’re doing something that’s never been done before,” he said. “Because of that, there’s a lot of planning to lock in still, and we’ll have a lot more details in the coming weeks that we can share.”

Onyx products will continue to be available at bars, restaurants and liquor stores, he said, with no disruption in production. In the email announcement, von Gootkin and Kowalczyk assured customers that a Whiskey Pass, gift certificate or Groupon would be accepted at the new location this fall.

The 3,000-square-foot “speakeasy” opened at 64D Oakland Ave. in late 2015, offering tastings of its 80-proof moonshine, infused spirits and small-batch aged whiskeys. von Gootkin said the city of East Hartford and mayor Marcia Leclerc have been “incredible” in their support of the business.

“From helping us to get open, to accommodating us while we’ve been there, they’ve been nothing but amazing,” he said. “We’re not leaving because of East Hartford. We’re moving only because there’s a very unique opportunity that we feel is perfect for the next evolution of Onyx Spirits Company.”

Information: onyxmoonshine.com.