Where's The Bubbly? New Year's Eve Dining In Connecticut

End 2017 on a delicious note. These Connecticut restaurants serve sumptuous New Year's Eve specials and tasting menus with sides of fun and merriment (and maybe a little bit of bubbly.) Dinner listings are for the evening of Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted.

Present Company, 2 Tunxis Road, Tariffville, offers a $110 prix-fixe dinner with $40 wine pairing from 5 to 10 p.m. Courses include a choice of Jerusalem artichoke soup or baked stuffed jumbo globe artichoke; warm country style pork and foie gras terrine or filet of sole with bay leaf and almond veloute; roasted cauliflower with black truffles or Nantucket bay scallop “gratin” and beef “Wellington” with mushroom stuffing with applewood smoked bacon and medjool dates; or Mystic Cheese “Wellington” with truffled wild mushrooms sautéed in date butter and sauce chasseur. 860-658-7890, presentcompanyct.com.

Shell & Bones, 100 South Water St., New Haven, hosts dinner until 11 p.m., with its regular a la carte menu and a "Shell & Bubbles" special for $149 (raw bar items like lobster, lump crab, ceviche, crudo, oysters with a bottle of Billecart-Salmon Champagne.) Dinner specials ($34 to $48) include lobster cassoulet, foie gras torchon, bouillabaisse and pomegranate lacquered duck breast. Champagne toast at midnight. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.

Bobby V's, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, hosts dinner before its 10 p.m. comedy show with headliners Darren Rivera, Leighann Lord and Jim David. Doors open at 9 p.m. Two packages are available: a $50 offer including ticket to the show, party favors, champagne toast and post-show party with Viennese dessert table; or the dinner and show package for $88, which also includes a four-course meal featuring entree choices of pan-seared scallops, grilled NY strip, mesquite BBQ chicken breasts and porcini mushroom ravioli. 860-627-5808, bobbyvsrestaurant.com.

City Steam, 942 Main St., Hartford, hosts comedy shows at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. with comedians Geno Bisconte and John Iavarone. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; admission is $30. The menu features assorted a la carte specials. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 860-525-1600, citysteam.biz.

Mohegan Sun's restaurants offer New Year's dining specials, including filet mignon with half-lobster at Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain ($80.) At Todd English’s Tuscany, specials include lobster ravioli ($32) and grilled 18-ounce bone-in ribeye with Benton’s bacon-wrapped scallops ($70.) mohegansun.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino's restaurants offer several New Year's dining specials, including a tomahawk chop steak for two ($130) at Cedars and a filet and lobster offering at Veranda Cafe ($42.) foxwoods.com.

Olives and Oil, 124 Temple St., New Haven, features a themed "Night in Venice" dinner, starting at 8 p.m. with six courses of Italian fare, wine and beverage pairings and champagne toast. Cost is $90. Tickets: olivesandoil.com/tickets/newyears.

Elm City Social, 266 College St., New Haven, hosts a “Boardwalk Empire”-themed New Year's dinner starting at 8 p.m., featuring six courses and cocktail pairings. Cost is $90. Tickets: elmcitysocial.com/product/boardwalk-newyears.

ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, hosts two New Year's Eve seatings: the first, at 6 p.m., features a five-course menu for $90 per person with optional beverage pairing for additional $40. The second seating, at 8:30 p.m., is a seven-course tasting menu at $110 per person, with beverage pairing for another $40. Pricing does not include tax or gratuity. The evening features a three-piece jazz band. 860-722-5510, ontwenty.com.

Angelico's Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, hosts dinner with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m., featuring entree specials ($22 to $32) like chicken and waffles, boiled and baked stuffed lobster, pan-seared scallops, filet mignon and surf and turf. The evening's entertainment features a tribute to Woodstock 1969, with music by Downtown Train and a "best-dressed hippie contest." Call early to reserve a ride on the Tiki Taxi, a free shuttle service, which travels within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

Angelico's also offers a New Year's to-go package, if you prefer to dine at home. A gourmet dinner for two includes lobster bisque, Caesar salad, dessert and entree choices of smoked bourbon short rib, chicken and waffles, pan-seared scallops, salmon, filet mignon and blackened tuna. Cost is $85. Order before noon on Dec. 29 and pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers New Year's Eve to-go meals, with items like beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, crab cakes, whipped potatoes and vegetable sides. Orders must be placed by Dec. 28 to be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Artisan at the Delamar Hotel, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers two New Year’s Eve seatings. The first, starting at 5 p.m., is a three-course prix-fixe for $65 and the second, starting at 8 p.m., offers four courses with a champagne toast for $125. The evening also features music and dancing. 860-937-2525, facebook.com/ArtisanWestHartford.

Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, serves an a la carte dinner menu in its Fresh Salt restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. The lounge bar is open serving food from 5 to 10 p.m. and drinks until 1 a.m.