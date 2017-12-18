Who's Serving New Year's Day Brunch In Connecticut?

Waffles, eggs and bacon can help you jettison that champagne hangover. Here’s where to find New Year’s Day brunches in Connecticut:

Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, hosts a New Year's Day buffet brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $49.95 for adults, $25.95 for children 5 to 12; children under 5 are free. 860-339-1318 and saybrook.com.

Water's Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, hosts a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with carving stations, build-your-own omelet stations, pastries and more. Cost is $49 for adults, $22 for children under 10, free for children under 5. 860-399-5901; watersedgeresortandspa.com.

Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, hosts its traditional "Hunt" buffet-style breakfast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast and lunch options including made-to-order omelet and waffle stations. Cost is $24.95 for adults, $12 for children 7 to 12, free for kids 6 and under. 860-767-1776 and griswoldinn.com.

Arugula, 953 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, hosts New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended. 860-561-4888, arugula-bistro.com.

Shell & Bones, 100 South Water St., New Haven, serves its regular brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 203-787-3466 and shellandbones.com.

The Half Door, 270 Sisson Ave., Hartford, serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $4 Bloody Marys and $5 mimosas. 860-232-7827 and thehalfdoorhfd.com.

The former Plan B Burger Bar, now known as b Glastonbury, 120 Hebron Ave., offers a “hangover brunch” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bottomless mimosas and bourbon sours for $15. 860-430-9737 and burgersbeerbourbon.com.

Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe, 537 Farmington Ave., Hartford, serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $5 mimosas, $6 Bloody Marys and $22 Bloody Mary pitchers. 860-523-5417 and mytisane.com.

Butchers & Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave., Farmington, hosts brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (pajamas strongly encouraged.) Build your own Bloody Mary bar; $20 bottomless mimosas, bellinis, whiskey smashes and Limoncello Collins. 860-470-7414 and butchersandbakers.com.

New England Cider Company, 110 North Plains Industrial Road #A, Wallingford, hosts a cider brunch catered by Lyman Orchards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes your choice of 13-ounce cider and items like cider-braised smoked beef brisket, quiches, bacon, sausage, home fries, roasted butternut squash, salad, fresh fruit and cheese platter and baked goods. Cost is $40. 203-793-7646 and newenglandcider.com.

Brunch is served at Max Restaurant Group locations: Max’s Oyster Bar in West Hartford (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Max Fish in Glastonbury (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Max's Tavern (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in Springfield. maxrestaurantgroup.com.

Grants Restaurant & Bar, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with mimosas and Bloody Marys. 860-236-1930 and billygrant.com/grants.

Popover Bistro & Bakery, 928 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 860-413-2392 and popoversimsbury.com.

Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, hosts brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with baked goods, a waffle bar, scrambled eggs and breakfast meats, artisan salad station, seasonal chicken cutlets, mac and cheese and chef-carved maple roasted turkey. $4 Bloody Marys, mimosas and Black and Tans. Brunch is $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for kids 3 to 10, free for kids under 3. 860-757-0658 and tavernkp.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 333 N. Main St., West Hartford, serves its regular breakfast and brunch menu until 3 p.m. New Year’s Day. 860-906-1419 and bpkwesthartford.com.

Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, is open for breakfast 7 to 11 a.m. and serves lunch and brunch specials starting at 11 a.m. 203-245-1404 and madisonbeachhotel.com.

Barcelona Wine Bar, 971 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, hosts brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tapas-style plates and “classic morning cocktails with a twist.” Reservations accepted. 860-218-2100, barcelonawinebar.com.